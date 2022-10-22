Russian occupiers in Kherson disguise themselves as civilians for the sake of the fake news frame on russian TV

The Armed Forces of Ukraine keep the Antoniv bridge under fire control, and the occupiers disguise themselves as civilians for the sake of the fake news frame on russian TV.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine keep the Antoniv bridge under fire control, but do not hit civilians. The russian federation’s claim about civilians on the Antoniv Bridge crossing during the attack is not true.

This was emphasized by the head of the joint coordination press center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Nataliya Humeniuk, on the air of the national telethon on October 21. She specified that a curfew was in effect during the attack by the Armed Forces.

The Antonov bridge after the Armed Forces of Ukraine attack, October 21, 2022.

“Russian propagandists betray themselves. They don’t even follow the logic of their messages. We do not hit critical infrastructure objects, peaceful settlements and the local population, in particular. Even the occupiers themselves claim that civilians cannot be on the bridge at this time, because it is a curfew, and very strict measures are taken against those who may violate it,” Humeniuk explained.

Humeniuk added that russians move around Kherson and the region using stolen property and civilian clothes: “They try to hide their affiliation with the military and create a picture that the civilian population is being shelled. But this is not the case. They even forget to cut off the tags from sports suits.”

It should be reminded that on the night of Friday, October 21, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a strike from the HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system on the russian crossing point of the Dnipro River in occupied Kherson.

The day after, on October 22, 2022 the Antoniv bridge in Kherson was hinted again by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

