Russian missile strike on Dnipropetrovsk region: there are fires and significant destruction

Over the past day, russian forces intensified attacks on the Dnipropetrovsk region, launching another missile strike causing damage to peaceful communities.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak.

It is noted that Russian troops attacked the Nikopol region 30 times – they used artillery, FPV drones and ammunition dropped from drones. The city of Nikopol, Marhanetska, Pokrovska and Chervonogryhorivska communities were under attack.

An administrative building, two high-rise buildings and a private residence that caught fire were damaged.

Specialists continue to inspect the affected objects.

The Novopavlivska community was hit by guided aerial bombs (KAB). The consequences are being investigated.

In addition, enemy UAVs hit agricultural enterprises in the Slavyanska and Mezhivska communities – fires broke out.

On the night of June 12, the Mezhyritska community was hit by a missile strike. In particular, 4 apartment buildings and 6 cars were damaged.

In the Petropavlivska community, 14 private houses and a car were damaged.

In the Marhanetska community, a private house and outbuildings were damaged as a result of the next attacks.

Fortunately, in all cases there were no deaths or injuries. At night, air defense forces destroyed three enemy UAVs over the Dnipropetrovsk region.

EMPR

Tags: