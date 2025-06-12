Russian forces capture strategic settlement in Kharkiv region

Russian occupation troops have crossed the Oskil River in the Kharkiv region – previously a natural defensive line – and are advancing along its right bank.

This was reported by the analytical portal DeepState.

According to their information, the enemy has occupied the settlement of Dvorichna, located north of Kupiansk.

“The updated markings on the map are more precise, based on confirmed Russian advances. The enemy had long been applying pressure on Dvorichna, continuously infiltrating infantry units, and eventually took control of the settlement,” the report states.

Analysts explain that Russian forces targeted Dvorichna from the moment bridgeheads were formed, as the location could serve as a stronghold to accumulate infantry and other resources for further offensives.

“The enemy managed to approach the village of Dovhenke, but has made no further gains there, nor in the direction of Fiholivka, which they’ve repeatedly attempted to capture,” DeepState notes.

The channel points out that Russia’s main offensive resources across the Oskil are infantry and drones. The Russians are also trying to move equipment across the river, but with limited success so far. However, over time, the increased distance from Ukrainian defenses might allow them to gradually pull heavier equipment across, the report suggests.

Ukrainian MP Maryana Bezuhla added that Dvorichna held strategic importance since becoming a key stronghold for Ukrainian forces following the region’s liberation. Located on the western bank of the Oskil, it served as a barrier against further Russian advances.

“Now the Oskil is no longer a natural obstacle for Russian offensives,” she confirmed.

Earlier, a military expert suggested that Russian forces might focus their main summer offensive on the Lyman and Kupiansk directions.

Dmytro Guliychuk

EMPR

