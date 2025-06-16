Russian Forces and Tactics in the Ongoing Assault in the Sumy Region

Russian forces continue their offensive – assaulting almost the entire perimeter of their breakthrough near the border of the Sumy region. The enemy’s force numbers up to 55,000 troops.

Colonel Kostyantyn Mashovets, coordinator of the “Information Resistance” group and reserve officer, told 24 Kanal that mainly airborne troops and naval infantry units are involved in the attack. They are reinforced by rifle units, specifically the 18th and 72nd motorized rifle divisions.

What is the enemy’s tactic in the Sumy region?

Currently, the enemy is trying to expand the so-called buffer zone they broke into near the border. They are advancing toward villages in the northeastern part of Sumy region — specifically Yunakivka, Novomykolaivka, and Oleksiivka.

Over the past two days, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have launched counterattacks in certain areas and managed to push back the enemy’s frontline forces slightly — in some places by up to 1.5 kilometers,

— said Kostyantyn Mashovets.

According to him, Russian troops are trying to secure positions on the heights near Yunakivka. They are assaulting the village from the north — from Lokna — and have already broken through between Lokna and Yablunivka, reaching the road from the west, between Yunakivka and Sumy. At the same time, they are attacking the village from the west as well.

What is happening on the Sumy front: see on the map

The greatest activity in this area is being shown by units of the 106th Airborne Division.

Alina Kurlovych

EMPR

Tags: