Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of June 27, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of June 27, 2025.

1,220 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 4,132 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 08:00 a.m. regarding the Russian invasion.

Ukrainian defenders continue to resist with determination, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

Combat Summary for the last 24 hours.

187 combat clashes recorded,

recorded, 67 airstrikes , with 119 guided bombs (KABs) dropped,

, with dropped, 4,536 artillery strikes , including 54 from MLRS ,

, including , 2,574 kamikaze drones used.

Airstrike Target Locations

Zaporizhzhia Oblast : Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Mala Tokmachka, Kamianske,

: Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Mala Tokmachka, Kamianske, Kherson Oblast: Kozatske.

Ukrainian Counterstrikes

Defense forces hit:

16 enemy troop and equipment concentrations,

concentrations, 1 enemy command post.

Frontline Breakdown

North‑Slobozhansk & Kursk

28 enemy attacks repelled

6 airstrikes (9 KABs)

(9 KABs) 273 shelling incidents (4 from MLRS)

South‑Slobozhansk Direction

13 assaults near Hlyboke, Zybine, Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, Kamianka, Kindrashivka, Mala Shapkivka.

Kupyansk Direction

9 enemy attacks near Holubivka, Kindrashivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Zelenyi Hai, Petropavlivka, Nova Kruhliakivka.

Lyman Direcion

18 assaults near Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, and in directions of Olhivka, Seredne, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske.

Siversk Direction

2 enemy advances attempted toward Vyimka and Fedorivka.

Kramatorsk Direction

5 attacks toward Markove, Bila Hora, Bondarne.

Toretsk Direction

23 assaults near Toretsk, Dachne, Shcherbanivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Dyliivka, Romanivka, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar.

Pokrovsk Direction

56 assaults repelled near Poltavka, Malynivka, Shevchenko Pershe, Myrne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novomykolaivka, Kotliarivka, Myrnohrad, Novoseriivka, Udachne, Oleksiivka, Novoukrainka, Kotlyne, Muravka, Zeleny Kut, and toward Volodymyrivka.

Novopavlivka Direction

25 attacks near Zirka, Yalta, Zaporizhzhia, Bahatyr, Fedorivka, Komar, Odradne, Myrne, Shevchenko, Zeleny Pole, and toward Voskresenka.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

5 enemy assaults repelled; losses inflicted, enemy retreated.

Huliaipole & Orikhiv Direction

No offensive activity.

Volyn & Polissia Direction

No signs of new enemy buildup.

Russian losses over the past day

Personnel : 970,

: 970, Tanks : 1,

: 1, Armored vehicles : 4,

: 4, Artillery systems : 13,

: 13, Operational-tactical UAVs : 87,

: 87, Vehicles: 89.

Ukrainian forces maintain strong resistance, holding key positions and degrading enemy capabilities across the frontline.

