Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of June 27, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of June 27, 2025.
1,220 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 4,132 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine begins.
Operational information as of 08:00 a.m. regarding the Russian invasion.
Ukrainian defenders continue to resist with determination, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.
Combat Summary for the last 24 hours.
- 187 combat clashes recorded,
- 67 airstrikes, with 119 guided bombs (KABs) dropped,
- 4,536 artillery strikes, including 54 from MLRS,
- 2,574 kamikaze drones used.
Airstrike Target Locations
- Zaporizhzhia Oblast: Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Mala Tokmachka, Kamianske,
- Kherson Oblast: Kozatske.
Ukrainian Counterstrikes
Defense forces hit:
- 16 enemy troop and equipment concentrations,
- 1 enemy command post.
Frontline Breakdown
North‑Slobozhansk & Kursk
- 28 enemy attacks repelled
- 6 airstrikes (9 KABs)
- 273 shelling incidents (4 from MLRS)
South‑Slobozhansk Direction
- 13 assaults near Hlyboke, Zybine, Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, Kamianka, Kindrashivka, Mala Shapkivka.
Kupyansk Direction
- 9 enemy attacks near Holubivka, Kindrashivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Zelenyi Hai, Petropavlivka, Nova Kruhliakivka.
Lyman Direcion
18 assaults near Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, and in directions of Olhivka, Seredne, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske.
Siversk Direction
- 2 enemy advances attempted toward Vyimka and Fedorivka.
Kramatorsk Direction
- 5 attacks toward Markove, Bila Hora, Bondarne.
Toretsk Direction
- 23 assaults near Toretsk, Dachne, Shcherbanivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Dyliivka, Romanivka, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar.
Pokrovsk Direction
56 assaults repelled near Poltavka, Malynivka, Shevchenko Pershe, Myrne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novomykolaivka, Kotliarivka, Myrnohrad, Novoseriivka, Udachne, Oleksiivka, Novoukrainka, Kotlyne, Muravka, Zeleny Kut, and toward Volodymyrivka.
Novopavlivka Direction
- 25 attacks near Zirka, Yalta, Zaporizhzhia, Bahatyr, Fedorivka, Komar, Odradne, Myrne, Shevchenko, Zeleny Pole, and toward Voskresenka.
Prydniprovskyi Direction
- 5 enemy assaults repelled; losses inflicted, enemy retreated.
Huliaipole & Orikhiv Direction
- No offensive activity.
Volyn & Polissia Direction
- No signs of new enemy buildup.
Russian losses over the past day
- Personnel: 970,
- Tanks: 1,
- Armored vehicles: 4,
- Artillery systems: 13,
- Operational-tactical UAVs: 87,
- Vehicles: 89.
Ukrainian forces maintain strong resistance, holding key positions and degrading enemy capabilities across the frontline.