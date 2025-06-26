Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of June 26, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of June 26, 2025.

1,219 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 4,131 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 08:00 a.m. regarding the Russian invasion.

Ukrainian forces continue to effectively resist Russian offensives across multiple fronts, inflicting heavy losses on the enemy.

Combat Overview (Last 24 Hours):

154 combat clashes recorded,

recorded, 79 airstrikes , including 117 guided bombs (KABs),

, including 3,278 kamikaze drones used,

used, 5,902 artillery strikes.

Airstrikes Targeted:

Kharkiv Oblast : Vodiane, Hraniv, Okhrimivka, Hryhorivka,

: Vodiane, Hraniv, Okhrimivka, Hryhorivka, Donetsk Oblast : Poltavka, Shakhove, Illinivka, Volodymyrivka, Popiv Yar, Novotoretske, Sukhyi Yar, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Oleksandrohrad, Andriivka-Klevtsove

: Poltavka, Shakhove, Illinivka, Volodymyrivka, Popiv Yar, Novotoretske, Sukhyi Yar, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Oleksandrohrad, Andriivka-Klevtsove Zaporizhzhia Oblast : Malynivka, Olhivske, Kamianske,

: Malynivka, Olhivske, Kamianske, Kherson Oblast: Olhivka, Tavriiske.

Ukrainian Counterstrikes:

Struck 11 concentrations of Russian personnel and equipment,

of Russian personnel and equipment, Destroyed 1 artillery system and 1 key enemy object.

Frontline Breakdown:

North-Slobozhansk & Kursk Directions:

14 enemy attacks repelled,

8 airstrikes (20 KABs dropped),

(20 KABs dropped), 263 shelling incidents, including 7 from MLRS.

South-Slobozhansk Direction:

8 assaults near Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, and Lyptsi.

Kupiansk Direction:

4 enemy attacks repelled near Holubivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, and Zelenyi Hai.

Lyman Direction:

17 engagements near Hrekivka, Kopanky, Nadiia, Ridkodub, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, and Torske.

Siversk Direction:

4 assaults repelled near Verkhniokamianske and Hryhorivka.

Kramatorsk Direction:

8 engagements near Stupochky and Bila Hora.

Toretsk Direction:

16 attacks near Toretsk, Nelipivka, and toward Oleksandro-Kalynove and Yablunivka.

Pokrovsk Direction:

51 enemy attacks repelled near Poltavka, Myrne, Koptieve, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Novoseriivka, Novomykolaivka, Horikhove, and Oleksiivka.

Novopavlivka Direction:

20 enemy assaults near Zaporizhzhia, Vilne Pole, Perebudova, and Shevchenko.

Huliaipole Direction:

1 enemy assault near Malynivka – repelled.

Orikhiv Direction:

Enemy attempted to advance toward Novoandriivka – unsuccessful.

Prydniprovskyi Direction:

2 failed enemy assaults on Ukrainian positions.

Volyn & Polissia Directions:

No enemy offensive formations detected.

Russian Losses (Past Day):

Personnel : 1,100,

: 1,100, Tanks : 1,

: 1, Armored vehicles : 7,

: 7, Artillery systems : 48,

: 48, UAVs : 107,

: 107, Vehicles : 111,

: 111, Special equipment: 1 unit.

Ukrainian Defense Forces remain highly effective in both frontline resistance and disruptive operations deep in enemy territory.

Operational information as of 16:00 p.m. regarding the Russian invasion will be updated soon.

