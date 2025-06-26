Home NEWS WAR NEWS Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of June 26, 2025

Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of June 26, 2025

Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of June 26, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of June 26, 2025.

1,219 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 4,131 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 08:00 a.m. regarding the Russian invasion.

Ukrainian forces continue to effectively resist Russian offensives across multiple fronts, inflicting heavy losses on the enemy.

Combat Overview (Last 24 Hours):

  • 154 combat clashes recorded,
  • 79 airstrikes, including 117 guided bombs (KABs),
  • 3,278 kamikaze drones used,
  • 5,902 artillery strikes.

Airstrikes Targeted:

  • Kharkiv Oblast: Vodiane, Hraniv, Okhrimivka, Hryhorivka,
  • Donetsk Oblast: Poltavka, Shakhove, Illinivka, Volodymyrivka, Popiv Yar, Novotoretske, Sukhyi Yar, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Oleksandrohrad, Andriivka-Klevtsove
  • Zaporizhzhia Oblast: Malynivka, Olhivske, Kamianske,
  • Kherson Oblast: Olhivka, Tavriiske.

Ukrainian Counterstrikes:

  • Struck 11 concentrations of Russian personnel and equipment,
  • Destroyed 1 artillery system and 1 key enemy object.

Frontline Breakdown:

North-Slobozhansk & Kursk Directions:

  • 14 enemy attacks repelled,
  • 8 airstrikes (20 KABs dropped),
  • 263 shelling incidents, including 7 from MLRS.

South-Slobozhansk Direction:

  • 8 assaults near Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, and Lyptsi.

Kupiansk Direction:

  • 4 enemy attacks repelled near Holubivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, and Zelenyi Hai.

Lyman Direction:

  • 17 engagements near Hrekivka, Kopanky, Nadiia, Ridkodub, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, and Torske.

Siversk Direction:

  • 4 assaults repelled near Verkhniokamianske and Hryhorivka.

Kramatorsk Direction:

  • 8 engagements near Stupochky and Bila Hora.

Toretsk Direction:

  • 16 attacks near Toretsk, Nelipivka, and toward Oleksandro-Kalynove and Yablunivka.

Pokrovsk Direction:

  • 51 enemy attacks repelled near Poltavka, Myrne, Koptieve, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Novoseriivka, Novomykolaivka, Horikhove, and Oleksiivka.

Novopavlivka Direction:

  • 20 enemy assaults near Zaporizhzhia, Vilne Pole, Perebudova, and Shevchenko.

Huliaipole Direction:

  • 1 enemy assault near Malynivka –  repelled.

Orikhiv Direction:

  • Enemy attempted to advance toward Novoandriivka – unsuccessful.

Prydniprovskyi Direction:

  • 2 failed enemy assaults on Ukrainian positions.

Volyn & Polissia Directions:

  • No enemy offensive formations detected.

Russian Losses (Past Day):

  • Personnel: 1,100,
  • Tanks: 1,
  • Armored vehicles: 7,
  • Artillery systems: 48,
  • UAVs: 107,
  • Vehicles: 111,
  • Special equipment: 1 unit.

Ukrainian Defense Forces remain highly effective in both frontline resistance and disruptive operations deep in enemy territory.

Operational information as of 16:00 p.m. regarding the Russian invasion will be updated soon.

EMPR

Tags:

WE NEED YOUR HELP! 24/7, every day, since 2014 our team based in Kyiv is bringing crucial information to the world about Ukraine. Please support truly independent wartime Pulitzer Prize-winning journalism in #Ukraine.

You are welcome to fund us:

Donate Now
Support Ukraine Front Lines

Share this:

0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright ©2014-2025 Ukraine Front Lines

CONTACT US

You can send us an email and we'll get back to you, Ukraine Front Lines team

Sending

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?