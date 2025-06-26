Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of June 26, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of June 26, 2025.
1,219 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 4,131 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine begins.
Operational information as of 08:00 a.m. regarding the Russian invasion.
Ukrainian forces continue to effectively resist Russian offensives across multiple fronts, inflicting heavy losses on the enemy.
Combat Overview (Last 24 Hours):
- 154 combat clashes recorded,
- 79 airstrikes, including 117 guided bombs (KABs),
- 3,278 kamikaze drones used,
- 5,902 artillery strikes.
Airstrikes Targeted:
- Kharkiv Oblast: Vodiane, Hraniv, Okhrimivka, Hryhorivka,
- Donetsk Oblast: Poltavka, Shakhove, Illinivka, Volodymyrivka, Popiv Yar, Novotoretske, Sukhyi Yar, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Oleksandrohrad, Andriivka-Klevtsove
- Zaporizhzhia Oblast: Malynivka, Olhivske, Kamianske,
- Kherson Oblast: Olhivka, Tavriiske.
Ukrainian Counterstrikes:
- Struck 11 concentrations of Russian personnel and equipment,
- Destroyed 1 artillery system and 1 key enemy object.
Frontline Breakdown:
North-Slobozhansk & Kursk Directions:
- 14 enemy attacks repelled,
- 8 airstrikes (20 KABs dropped),
- 263 shelling incidents, including 7 from MLRS.
South-Slobozhansk Direction:
- 8 assaults near Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, and Lyptsi.
Kupiansk Direction:
- 4 enemy attacks repelled near Holubivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, and Zelenyi Hai.
Lyman Direction:
- 17 engagements near Hrekivka, Kopanky, Nadiia, Ridkodub, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, and Torske.
Siversk Direction:
- 4 assaults repelled near Verkhniokamianske and Hryhorivka.
Kramatorsk Direction:
- 8 engagements near Stupochky and Bila Hora.
Toretsk Direction:
- 16 attacks near Toretsk, Nelipivka, and toward Oleksandro-Kalynove and Yablunivka.
Pokrovsk Direction:
- 51 enemy attacks repelled near Poltavka, Myrne, Koptieve, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Novoseriivka, Novomykolaivka, Horikhove, and Oleksiivka.
Novopavlivka Direction:
- 20 enemy assaults near Zaporizhzhia, Vilne Pole, Perebudova, and Shevchenko.
Huliaipole Direction:
- 1 enemy assault near Malynivka – repelled.
Orikhiv Direction:
- Enemy attempted to advance toward Novoandriivka – unsuccessful.
Prydniprovskyi Direction:
- 2 failed enemy assaults on Ukrainian positions.
Volyn & Polissia Directions:
- No enemy offensive formations detected.
Russian Losses (Past Day):
- Personnel: 1,100,
- Tanks: 1,
- Armored vehicles: 7,
- Artillery systems: 48,
- UAVs: 107,
- Vehicles: 111,
- Special equipment: 1 unit.
Ukrainian Defense Forces remain highly effective in both frontline resistance and disruptive operations deep in enemy territory.
Operational information as of 16:00 p.m. regarding the Russian invasion will be updated soon.news Russia russia ukraine war Ukraine war war in ukraine latest news war news