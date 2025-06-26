Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of June 26, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of June 26, 2025.

1,219 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 4,131 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 08:00 a.m. regarding the Russian invasion.

Ukrainian forces continue to effectively resist Russian offensives across multiple fronts, inflicting heavy losses on the enemy.

Combat Overview (Last 24 Hours):

154 combat clashes recorded,

recorded, 79 airstrikes , including 117 guided bombs (KABs),

, including 3,278 kamikaze drones used,

used, 5,902 artillery strikes.

Airstrikes Targeted:

Kharkiv Oblast : Vodiane, Hraniv, Okhrimivka, Hryhorivka,

: Vodiane, Hraniv, Okhrimivka, Hryhorivka, Donetsk Oblast : Poltavka, Shakhove, Illinivka, Volodymyrivka, Popiv Yar, Novotoretske, Sukhyi Yar, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Oleksandrohrad, Andriivka-Klevtsove

: Poltavka, Shakhove, Illinivka, Volodymyrivka, Popiv Yar, Novotoretske, Sukhyi Yar, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Oleksandrohrad, Andriivka-Klevtsove Zaporizhzhia Oblast : Malynivka, Olhivske, Kamianske,

: Malynivka, Olhivske, Kamianske, Kherson Oblast: Olhivka, Tavriiske.

Ukrainian Counterstrikes:

Struck 11 concentrations of Russian personnel and equipment,

of Russian personnel and equipment, Destroyed 1 artillery system and 1 key enemy object.

Frontline Breakdown:

North-Slobozhansk & Kursk Directions:

14 enemy attacks repelled,

8 airstrikes (20 KABs dropped),

(20 KABs dropped), 263 shelling incidents, including 7 from MLRS.

South-Slobozhansk Direction:

8 assaults near Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, and Lyptsi.

Kupiansk Direction:

4 enemy attacks repelled near Holubivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, and Zelenyi Hai.

Lyman Direction:

17 engagements near Hrekivka, Kopanky, Nadiia, Ridkodub, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, and Torske.

Siversk Direction:

4 assaults repelled near Verkhniokamianske and Hryhorivka.

Kramatorsk Direction:

8 engagements near Stupochky and Bila Hora.

Toretsk Direction:

16 attacks near Toretsk, Nelipivka, and toward Oleksandro-Kalynove and Yablunivka.

Pokrovsk Direction:

51 enemy attacks repelled near Poltavka, Myrne, Koptieve, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Novoseriivka, Novomykolaivka, Horikhove, and Oleksiivka.

Novopavlivka Direction:

20 enemy assaults near Zaporizhzhia, Vilne Pole, Perebudova, and Shevchenko.

Huliaipole Direction:

1 enemy assault near Malynivka – repelled.

Orikhiv Direction:

Enemy attempted to advance toward Novoandriivka – unsuccessful.

Prydniprovskyi Direction:

2 failed enemy assaults on Ukrainian positions.

Volyn & Polissia Directions:

No enemy offensive formations detected.

Russian Losses (Past Day):

Personnel : 1,100,

: 1,100, Tanks : 1,

: 1, Armored vehicles : 7,

: 7, Artillery systems : 48,

: 48, UAVs : 107,

: 107, Vehicles : 111,

: 111, Special equipment: 1 unit.

Ukrainian Defense Forces remain highly effective in both frontline resistance and disruptive operations deep in enemy territory.

Operational information as of 16:00 p.m. regarding the Russian invasion will be updated soon.

The invaders continue to storm the positions of the Ukrainian defenders. Since the beginning of the day, 79 combat clashes have occurred.



Border settlements are suffering from artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation, in particular, Ulanov, Bachivsk, Kucherivka, Seredyna-Buda in the Sumy region.



8 out of 14 russian attacks have already been repelled by the Ukrainian defenders in the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, and fighting is currently ongoing. The enemy also carried out an air strike, dropping four KABs, and carried out 100 attacks, including one from a multiple launch rocket system.



In the South-Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders five times in the areas of the settlements of Hlyboke, Zybyne, Kamyanka, Kindrashivka, and Mala Shapkivka, and our soldiers gave a worthy rebuff.



In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops four times in the areas of Golubivka, Stepovaya Novoselivka and Zeleny Gay, one battle is still ongoing.



In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 11 times near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novyi Mir, Ridkodub, and in the directions of Olhivka, Kolodyaz, Zeleny Dolyna, Torske. The defense forces stopped nine attempts by the enemy to advance, two clashes are still ongoing.



In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces twice in the direction of Markovoye and Bila Hora.



In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked five times today, in the areas of Yablunivka and Rusyny Yar, one clash is currently ongoing.



In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 26 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Malynivka, Shevchenko Pershe, Myrne, Myrolyubivka, Promyn, Lysivka, Myrnograd, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Oleksiivka, Novoukrainka and in the direction of Volodymyrivka. The defense forces are holding back the enemy’s onslaught and repelling 21 attacks, five more clashes are ongoing. The enemy’s losses are being specified.



Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked eight times near the settlements of Zirka, Yalta, Zaporizhzhia, Bahatyr, Fedorivka and Odradne. Two clashes are still ongoing.



In the Orikhiv direction, the aggressor launched air strikes on the areas of Stepnohirsk, Prymorske and Kamyanske.



In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked the positions of our defenders four times, at the same time launching an air strike with unguided aircraft missiles on Kozatske.



In the Hulyaipil and Orikhiv directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In other directions of the front, the situation did not undergo significant changes.

Operational Situation as of 22:00 p.m.

General Overview

Since the beginning of the day:

139 combat clashes recorded.

recorded. The russian enemy carried out 39 airstrikes , dropping 68 guided aerial bombs (KABs) .

, dropping . Used 796 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,752 artillery attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

Frontline Summary

North-Slobozhansk & Kursk Directions

20 enemy attacks repelled , 1 engagement ongoing.

, 1 engagement ongoing. 1 airstrike with 4 KABs, 171 shellings, including 3 from MLRS.

South-Slobozhansk Direction

9 attacks near Hlyboke, Zybine, Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, Kamianka, Kindrashivka, Mala Shapkivka .

near . 1 ongoing battle.

Kupiansk Direction

7 assaults repelled in the areas of Holubivka, Kindrashivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Zelenyi Hai, Petropavlivka.

Lyman Direction

17 enemy assaults near Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Ridkodub , and in the directions of Olhivka, Seredne, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske .

near , and in the directions of . 4 enemy attacks ongoing.

Siversk Direction

Ukrainian forces are countering 2 offensives toward Vyimka and Fedorivka.

Kramatorsk Direction

3 clashes recorded — enemy attempted to advance toward Markove, Bila Hora, Bondarne.

Toretsk Direction

16 attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Dachne, Shcherbanivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Romanivka, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar .

in the areas of . 2 engagements ongoing.

Pokrovsk Direction

39 enemy assaults near Poltavka, Malynivka, Shevchenko Pershe, Myrne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novomykolaivka, Kotliarivka, Myrnohrad, Novosergiivka, Udachne, Oleksiivka, Novoukrainka , and toward Volodymyrivka .

near , and toward . 6 locations currently engaged in active fighting.

Defense forces eliminated:

148 Russian troops (80 irrecoverable),

(80 irrecoverable), 2 vehicles , 7 motorcycles , 1 howitzer ,

, , , 3 UAVs, 1 satellite communication terminal, 1 drone command post, and damaged one enemy cannon.

Novopavlivka Direction

13 enemy attacks repelled near Zirka, Yalta, Zaporizhzhia, Bahatyr, Fedorivka, Komar, Odradne , and toward Voskresenka .

repelled near , and toward . 5 ongoing clashes.

Orikhiv Direction

Airstrikes reported in Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Kamianske.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

5 failed enemy offensives ; losses incurred, enemy retreated.

; losses incurred, enemy retreated. Kozatske suffered an airstrike.

Huliaipole & Orikhiv Directions

No enemy offensives recorded.

Special commendation to:

17th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine

140th Separate Reconnaissance Battalion of the Marine Corps

for their effective resistance and tactical actions.

