Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of June 25, 2025

Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of June 25, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of June 25, 2025.

1,218 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 4,130 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 08:00 a.m. regarding the Russian invasion.

Day 1218 of Russia’s Full-Scale Armed Aggression Against Ukraine

Ukrainian defenders continue to resist Russian pressure across the front lines, inflicting significant losses on enemy forces.

Combat Summary (Past 24 Hours):

  • 151 combat clashes recorded,
  • 3 missile strikes using 9 missiles,
  • 64 airstrikes, including 118 guided aerial bombs (AGBs),
  • 6,338 artillery attacks, including 106 from MLRS,
  • 3,943 kamikaze drones deployed.

Airstrikes Hit the Following Areas:

  • Chernihiv Oblast: Hremyach,
  • Kharkiv Oblast: Vovchanski Khutory, Artilne, Zybine,
  • Donetsk Oblast: Popiv Yar,
  • Zaporizhzhia Oblast: Malynivka, Novoandriivka, Kamianske, Novooleksandrivka, Novopavlivka, Stepnohirsk,
  • Kherson Oblast: Odradokamianka.

Ukrainian Counterstrikes:

Defense forces struck:

  • 8 russian personnel and equipment concentration areas
  • 4 artillery systems,
  • 2 UAV command posts,
  • 1 ammunition depot,
  • 1 radar station.

Frontline Breakdown:

North-Slobozhansk & Kursk Directions:

  • 5 enemy attacks repelled,
  • 10 airstrikes, 16 KABs used,
  • 189 artillery attacks, including 5 from MLRS.

South-Slobozhansk Direction:

  • 8 attacks repelled near Vovchansk and Kamianka.

Kupiansk Direction:

  • 5 assaults near Stepova Novoselivka, Kruhliakivka, Zelenyi Hai, and toward Pishchane and Kurylivka.

Lyman Direction:

  • 18 clashes near Kolodiazi, Torske, and toward Novyi Myr, Zelena Dolyna, Shandryholove, Hrekivka, Druzhelyubivka.

Siversk Direction:

  • 5 enemy attacks near Hryhorivka and Ivano-Dariivka.

Kramatorsk Direction:

  • 8 assaults near Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, and toward Bila Hora.

Toretsk Direction:

  • 15 attacks near Toretsk, Nelipivka, and toward Rusyn Yar and Yablunivka.

Pokrovsk Direction:

  • 65 assaults repelled near Sribne, Bohdanivka, Novoseriivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Malynivka, Myrne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Chuhuiv, Serhiivka, Novomykolaivka, Kotliarivka, Oleksiivka, Dachne, and toward Muravka, Myrnohrad, Poltavka, Volodymyrivka.

Novopavlivka Direction:

  • 14 attacks repelled near Bahaty, Zelene Pole, Vesele, Novosilka, Shevchenko, Vilne Pole, and toward Novopil, Zaporizhzhia, Komar.

Huliaipole Direction:

  • 1 enemy assault near Malynivka (with air support) — repelled.

Orikhiv Direction:

  • 1 assault repelled near Kamianske.

Prydniprovskyi Direction:

  • 3 enemy attempts — all repelled.

Volyn & Polissia Directions:

  • No signs of offensive group formation.

Russian Losses for the past 24 Hours:

  • Personnel: 950,
  • Tanks: 1,
  • Armored vehicles: 6,
  • Artillery systems: 58,
  • MLRS: 1,
  • Operational-tactical drones: 131,
  • Vehicles: 123.

Ukrainian forces remain resolute, holding key positions, degrading enemy logistics, and disrupting offensive capabilities across multiple sectors.

Operational information as of 16:00 p.m. regarding the Russian invasion will be updated soon.

