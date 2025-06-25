Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of June 25, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of June 25, 2025.
1,218 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 4,130 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine begins.
Operational information as of 08:00 a.m. regarding the Russian invasion.
Day 1218 of Russia’s Full-Scale Armed Aggression Against Ukraine
Ukrainian defenders continue to resist Russian pressure across the front lines, inflicting significant losses on enemy forces.
Combat Summary (Past 24 Hours):
- 151 combat clashes recorded,
- 3 missile strikes using 9 missiles,
- 64 airstrikes, including 118 guided aerial bombs (AGBs),
- 6,338 artillery attacks, including 106 from MLRS,
- 3,943 kamikaze drones deployed.
Airstrikes Hit the Following Areas:
- Chernihiv Oblast: Hremyach,
- Kharkiv Oblast: Vovchanski Khutory, Artilne, Zybine,
- Donetsk Oblast: Popiv Yar,
- Zaporizhzhia Oblast: Malynivka, Novoandriivka, Kamianske, Novooleksandrivka, Novopavlivka, Stepnohirsk,
- Kherson Oblast: Odradokamianka.
Ukrainian Counterstrikes:
Defense forces struck:
- 8 russian personnel and equipment concentration areas
- 4 artillery systems,
- 2 UAV command posts,
- 1 ammunition depot,
- 1 radar station.
Frontline Breakdown:
North-Slobozhansk & Kursk Directions:
- 5 enemy attacks repelled,
- 10 airstrikes, 16 KABs used,
- 189 artillery attacks, including 5 from MLRS.
South-Slobozhansk Direction:
- 8 attacks repelled near Vovchansk and Kamianka.
Kupiansk Direction:
- 5 assaults near Stepova Novoselivka, Kruhliakivka, Zelenyi Hai, and toward Pishchane and Kurylivka.
Lyman Direction:
- 18 clashes near Kolodiazi, Torske, and toward Novyi Myr, Zelena Dolyna, Shandryholove, Hrekivka, Druzhelyubivka.
Siversk Direction:
- 5 enemy attacks near Hryhorivka and Ivano-Dariivka.
Kramatorsk Direction:
- 8 assaults near Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, and toward Bila Hora.
Toretsk Direction:
- 15 attacks near Toretsk, Nelipivka, and toward Rusyn Yar and Yablunivka.
Pokrovsk Direction:
- 65 assaults repelled near Sribne, Bohdanivka, Novoseriivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Malynivka, Myrne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Chuhuiv, Serhiivka, Novomykolaivka, Kotliarivka, Oleksiivka, Dachne, and toward Muravka, Myrnohrad, Poltavka, Volodymyrivka.
Novopavlivka Direction:
- 14 attacks repelled near Bahaty, Zelene Pole, Vesele, Novosilka, Shevchenko, Vilne Pole, and toward Novopil, Zaporizhzhia, Komar.
Huliaipole Direction:
- 1 enemy assault near Malynivka (with air support) — repelled.
Orikhiv Direction:
- 1 assault repelled near Kamianske.
Prydniprovskyi Direction:
- 3 enemy attempts — all repelled.
Volyn & Polissia Directions:
- No signs of offensive group formation.
Russian Losses for the past 24 Hours:
- Personnel: 950,
- Tanks: 1,
- Armored vehicles: 6,
- Artillery systems: 58,
- MLRS: 1,
- Operational-tactical drones: 131,
- Vehicles: 123.
Ukrainian forces remain resolute, holding key positions, degrading enemy logistics, and disrupting offensive capabilities across multiple sectors.
Operational information as of 16:00 p.m. regarding the Russian invasion will be updated soon.breaking news news Russia russia ukraine war Ukraine war war in ukraine latest news war news