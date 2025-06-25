Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of June 25, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of June 25, 2025.

1,218 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 4,130 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 08:00 a.m. regarding the Russian invasion.

Day 1218 of Russia’s Full-Scale Armed Aggression Against Ukraine

Ukrainian defenders continue to resist Russian pressure across the front lines, inflicting significant losses on enemy forces.

Combat Summary (Past 24 Hours):

151 combat clashes recorded ,

, 3 missile strikes using 9 missiles ,

using , 64 airstrikes , including 118 guided aerial bombs (AGBs) ,

, including , 6,338 artillery attacks , including 106 from MLRS ,

, including , 3,943 kamikaze drones deployed.

Airstrikes Hit the Following Areas:

Chernihiv Oblast : Hremyach,

: Hremyach, Kharkiv Oblast : Vovchanski Khutory, Artilne, Zybine,

: Vovchanski Khutory, Artilne, Zybine, Donetsk Oblast : Popiv Yar,

: Popiv Yar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast : Malynivka, Novoandriivka, Kamianske, Novooleksandrivka, Novopavlivka, Stepnohirsk,

: Malynivka, Novoandriivka, Kamianske, Novooleksandrivka, Novopavlivka, Stepnohirsk, Kherson Oblast: Odradokamianka.

Ukrainian Counterstrikes:

Defense forces struck:

8 russian personnel and equipment concentration areas

concentration areas 4 artillery systems ,

, 2 UAV command posts ,

, 1 ammunition depot ,

, 1 radar station.

Frontline Breakdown:

North-Slobozhansk & Kursk Directions:

5 enemy attacks repelled ,

, 10 airstrikes , 16 KABs used ,

, , 189 artillery attacks, including 5 from MLRS.

South-Slobozhansk Direction:

8 attacks repelled near Vovchansk and Kamianka.

Kupiansk Direction:

5 assaults near Stepova Novoselivka, Kruhliakivka, Zelenyi Hai, and toward Pishchane and Kurylivka.

Lyman Direction:

18 clashes near Kolodiazi, Torske, and toward Novyi Myr, Zelena Dolyna, Shandryholove, Hrekivka, Druzhelyubivka.

Siversk Direction:

5 enemy attacks near Hryhorivka and Ivano-Dariivka.

Kramatorsk Direction:

8 assaults near Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, and toward Bila Hora.

Toretsk Direction:

15 attacks near Toretsk, Nelipivka, and toward Rusyn Yar and Yablunivka.

Pokrovsk Direction:

65 assaults repelled near Sribne, Bohdanivka, Novoseriivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Malynivka, Myrne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Chuhuiv, Serhiivka, Novomykolaivka, Kotliarivka, Oleksiivka, Dachne, and toward Muravka, Myrnohrad, Poltavka, Volodymyrivka.

Novopavlivka Direction:

14 attacks repelled near Bahaty, Zelene Pole, Vesele, Novosilka, Shevchenko, Vilne Pole, and toward Novopil, Zaporizhzhia, Komar.

Huliaipole Direction:

1 enemy assault near Malynivka (with air support) — repelled.

Orikhiv Direction:

1 assault repelled near Kamianske.

Prydniprovskyi Direction:

3 enemy attempts — all repelled.

Volyn & Polissia Directions:

No signs of offensive group formation.

Russian Losses for the past 24 Hours:

Personnel : 950,

: 950, Tanks : 1,

: 1, Armored vehicles : 6,

: 6, Artillery systems : 58,

: 58, MLRS : 1,

: 1, Operational-tactical drones : 131,

: 131, Vehicles: 123.

The estimated total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 25.06.25 pic.twitter.com/0F5Ubouvc8 — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) June 25, 2025

Ukrainian forces remain resolute, holding key positions, degrading enemy logistics, and disrupting offensive capabilities across multiple sectors.

Operational information as of 16:00 p.m. regarding the Russian invasion will be updated soon.

