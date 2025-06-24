Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of June 24, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of June 24, 2025.

1,217 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 4,129 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 08:00 a.m. regarding the Russian invasion.

Day 1217 of Russia’s Full-Scale Armed Aggression Against Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces have engaged in 165 combat clashes, continuing to hold defensive lines and inflict serious losses on the Russian invaders.

Enemy Attacks Summary:

3 missile strikes using 17 missiles ,

using , 36 airstrikes , with 72 guided aerial bombs (KABs) ,

, with , 2,861 kamikaze drones launched,

launched, 6,076 artillery strikes, including 103 from MLRS.

Airstrikes Targeted Areas:

Kharkiv Oblast : Ozerne, Mala Vovcha

: Ozerne, Mala Vovcha Donetsk Oblast : Razine, Pokrovsk, Novotoretske, Poltavka, Malynivka, Voskresenka

: Razine, Pokrovsk, Novotoretske, Poltavka, Malynivka, Voskresenka Zaporizhzhia Oblast: Novoselivka, Mala Tokmachka

Ukrainian Counterstrikes:

Defense Forces struck:

17 Russian troop and equipment concentrations ,

, 3 artillery systems ,

, 1 command post.

Frontline Overview:

North-Slobozhansk and Kursk Directions:

10 attacks repelled ,

, 12 airstrikes , 22 KABs used ,

, , 262 shelling incidents, 8 with MLRS.

South-Slobozhansk Direction:

7 enemy assaults near Dvorichna, Hlyboke, Vovchanski Khutory, Krasne Pershe, and Fiholivka.

Kupiansk Direction:

6 attacks repelled near Kindrashivka, Kruhliakivka, and toward Pishchane, Petropavlivka.

Lyman Direction:

24 combat engagements near Tverdokhlibove, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, and toward Hrekivka, Zelena Dolyna, Novyi Myr, Olhivka.

Siversk Direction:

1 attack repelled near Hryhorivka.

Kramatorsk Direction:

12 attacks near Novomarkove, Chasiv Yar, and toward Mykolaivka, Stupochky, Pryvillia, Bondarne.

Toretsk Direction:

27 assaults near Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka, Petrivka, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka.

Pokrovsk Direction:

54 enemy assaults repelled near Promin, Novotoretske, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Novoseriivka, Udachne, Myrnohrad, Oleksiivka, Popiv Yar, Malynivka, Koptiieve, and toward Shakhove, Volodymyrivka, Molodetske, Serhiivka, Novopavlivka.

Novopavlivka Direction:

17 enemy attacks repelled near Bahaty, Novosilka, Zaporizhzhia, Perebudova, Komar, Myrne, Shevchenko, Vilne Pole, and toward Voskresenka.

Huliaipole an Orikhiv Directions:

No combat engagements reported.

Prydniprovskyi Direction:

6 failed enemy attempts to advance.

Volyn and Polissia Directions:

No signs of enemy offensive group formation.

Russian Losses in the Past 24 Hours:

Personnel : 1,200

: 1,200 Tanks : 1

: 1 Armored vehicles : 7

: 7 Artillery systems : 21

: 21 MLRS : 1

: 1 Operational-tactical UAVs : 198

: 198 Missiles : 12

: 12 Vehicles: 100

The estimated total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 24.06.25 pic.twitter.com/zWBaj6Zxql — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) June 24, 2025

Ukrainian forces continue to effectively wear down Russian capabilities, striking deep and holding strong across the entire frontline.

Operational information as of 16:00 p.m. regarding the Russian invasion will be updated soon.

