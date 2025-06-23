Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of June 23, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of June 23, 2025.

1,216 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 4,128 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 08:00 a.m. regarding the Russian invasion.

Ukrainian defenders continue to firmly hold the front lines, inflicting heavy losses on Russian forces.

Combat Summary for the Past 24 Hours:

142 combat clashes recorded

recorded 4 missile strikes (10 missiles used)

(10 missiles used) 63 airstrikes , including 76 guided aerial bombs (KABs)

, including 6,132 shelling attacks , of which 118 were from MLRS

, of which were from 3,416 kamikaze drones launched

Airstrikes Targeted the Following Areas:

Sumy Oblast : Yastrubyne, Nova Sich, Sadky

: Yastrubyne, Nova Sich, Sadky Kharkiv Oblast : Prykolotne

: Prykolotne Donetsk Oblast : Myrne

: Myrne Zaporizhzhia Oblast : Kamianske, Novodanylivka

: Kamianske, Novodanylivka Kherson Oblast: Mykolaivka

Ukrainian Counterstrikes:

Targeted 6 concentrations of enemy personnel and equipment

of enemy personnel and equipment Destroyed 2 artillery systems, 1 air defense asset

Frontline Overview:

North-Slobozhansk and Kursk Directions:

20 assaults repelled

10 airstrikes , 17 KABs used

, 257 shelling incidents, including 8 MLRS attacks

South-Slobozhansk Direction:

7 attacks repelled near Vovchansk, Stroivka, and Fiholivka.

Kupiansk Direction:

3 enemy assaults near Stepova Novoselivka, Zelenyi Hai, and toward Holubivka

Lyman Direction:

17 enemy attacks near Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Ridkodub, Tverdokhlibove, and Kolodiazi.

Siversk Direction:

4 assaults repelled near Hryhorivka and Ivano-Dariivka.

Kramatorsk Direction:

6 enemy attacks near Chasiv Yar, and toward Predtechyne and Bila Hora.

Toretsk Direction:

21 enemy attacks repelled near Dyliivka, Toretsk, Leonidivka, Rusyn Yar, and Yablunivka.

Pokrovsk Direction:

44 enemy assaults repelled near Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Myrne, Promin, Novoseriivka, Udachne, Kotliarivka, Muravka, and Oleksiivka.

Novopavlivka Direction:

10 attacks repelled near Vesele, Shevchenko, Bahatyr, and Vilne Pole.

Orikhiv Direction:

1 enemy assault repelled near Novoandriivka.

Prydniprovskyi Direction:

2 unsuccessful enemy attempts to advance.

Huliaipole Direction:

No combat engagements recorded.

Volyn and Polissia Directions:

No signs of enemy offensive group formation.

Russian Losses in the Past 24 Hours:

Personnel : 1,010

: 1,010 Tanks : 1

: 1 Armored vehicles : 5

: 5 Artillery systems : 58

: 58 MLRS : 2

: 2 Drones : 138

: 138 Vehicles : 127

: 127

The estimated total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 23.06.25 pic.twitter.com/dQXkRkC3E4 — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) June 23, 2025

Ukrainian forces continue to disrupt enemy plans both on the front lines and deep in the rear, degrading Russia’s combat capabilities.

Operational information as of 16:00 p.m. regarding the Russian invasion.

Operational Update: 74 Combat Engagements Since Midnight

Since the beginning of the day, 74 combat clashes have been recorded along the front. Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold their positions, repel enemy assaults, and exhaust Russian forces both at the front and in the rear.

Shelling from Russian Territory:

Sumy Oblast : Prokhody, Petrushivka, Pokrovka,

: Prokhody, Petrushivka, Pokrovka, Chernihiv Oblast: Liskivshchyna.

Frontline Situation by Direction:

North-Slobozhansk & Kursk Directions:

1 airstrike with 4 guided bombs ,

with , 131 shelling attacks, including 4 from MLRS.

South-Slobozhansk Direction:

1 ongoing assault near Dvorichna.

Kupiansk Direction:

1 enemy attack repelled toward Pishchane.

Lyman Direction:

9 enemy assaults repelled near Tverdokhlibove, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Kolodiazi , and toward Hrekivka, Zelena Dolyna, Novyi Myr, Olhivka ,

near , and toward , 6 combat engagements ongoing.

Kramatorsk Direction:

5 attacks repelled near Novomarkove, and toward Mykolaivka and Stupochky.

Toretsk Direction:

13 enemy assaults near Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka, Petrivka, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar , and toward Pleshchiivka and Yablunivka .

near , and toward . 3 battles ongoing.

Pokrovsk Direction:

24 enemy assaults near Promin, Novotoretske, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Novoseriivka, Udachne, Oleksiivka , and toward Shakhove, Volodymyrivka, Molodetske, Novopavlivka ,

near , and toward , 5 battles still in progress,

still in progress, Airstrikes hit Poltavka, Malynivka, Novotoretske, Razine, and Pokrovsk.

Novopavlivka Direction:

11 attacks, including air-supported assaults, near Bahaty, Novosilka, Shevchenko, Vilne Pole, and toward Voskresenka.

Dnipro River Area:

4 enemy attacks; 3 repelled, 1 engagement ongoing.

No Offensive Actions Recorded:

Siversk, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, and other Northern directions (as of current reports).

Ukrainian forces continue to wear down Russian troops across the full length of the frontline, preventing breakthroughs and countering enemy advances.

EMPR

Tags: