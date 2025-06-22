Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of June 22, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of June 22, 2025.

1,215 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 4,127 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 08:00 a.m. regarding the Russian invasion.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Defense Forces have recorded 171 combat engagements as they continue to hold the line and inflict significant losses on Russian forces.

Russian Attacks Summary:

5 missile strikes using 14 missiles

using 82 airstrikes , including 140 guided aerial bombs (KABs)

, including 3,410 kamikaze drones used

used 6,366 artillery strikes, including 88 from MLRS

Russian Airstrikes Targeted Areas:

Kharkiv Oblast : Komisarove, Hlyboke, Pokalyane, Kreidyanka, Artilne, Mylove,

: Komisarove, Hlyboke, Pokalyane, Kreidyanka, Artilne, Mylove, Donetsk Oblast : Novoeconomichne, Sukhyi Yar, Novotoretske, Pankivka, Shakhove, Volodymyrivka, Boikivka, Koptiieve, Novopavlivka, Novopil, Voskresenka, NovoKhatske, Zoria, Zaporizhzhia, Zelenyi Hai

: Novoeconomichne, Sukhyi Yar, Novotoretske, Pankivka, Shakhove, Volodymyrivka, Boikivka, Koptiieve, Novopavlivka, Novopil, Voskresenka, NovoKhatske, Zoria, Zaporizhzhia, Zelenyi Hai Zaporizhzhia Oblast : Olhivske, Novodarivka, Malynivka, Lobkove, Stepnohirsk

: Olhivske, Novodarivka, Malynivka, Lobkove, Stepnohirsk Kherson Oblast: Kozatske

Ukrainian Counterstrikes:

Targeted 12 areas of Russian personnel, weapons, and equipment concentration

of Russian personnel, weapons, and equipment concentration Destroyed 7 artillery assets, 1 ammunition depot, and 1 other high-value target

Frontline Overview:

North-Slobozhansk & Kursk Directions:

260 shelling incidents, including 8 with MLRS

17 enemy attacks repelled

12 airstrikes, 26 KABs used

South-Slobozhansk Direction:

9 attacks repelled near Vovchansk, Kamianka, Krasne Pershe, Fiholivka, and toward Lyptsi

Kupyansk direction:

5 attacks repelled near Zahryzove and Holubivka.

Lyman direction: 21 combat clashes near Hrekivka, Ridkodub, Yampilivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and toward Cherneshchyna, Olhivka, Novyi Myr, Karpivka.

Siversk direction: 15 enemy assaults repelled near Verkhnokamianske, Hryhorivka, and toward Serebrianka.

Kramatorsk direction: 11 enemy attacks near Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora, Stupochky, and Predtechyne.

Toretsk direction: 15 assaults repelled near Dyliivka, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, and toward Yablunivka and Rusyn Yar.

Pokrovsk direction: 53 enemy assaults repelled near Myrne, Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Nova Poltavka, Lysivka, Dachenske, Shevchenko, Udachne, Orikhove, Kotliarivka, Zvirkove, and toward Zelenyi Kut, Pokrovsk, Poltavka, Novopavlivka, Myrnohrad, Shakhove, Oleksiivka.

Novopavlivka Direction:

9 enemy attacks repelled near Myrne, Shevchenko, Vilne Pole, and Novopil.

Huliaipole Direction: No combat clashes recorded.

Orikhiv Direction: 3 attacks repelled near Novoandriivka and Kamianske.

Prydniprovskyi direction: 4 enemy attempts to advance were unsuccessful

Volyn & Polissia Directions: No signs of offensive group formation.

Russian Losses Over the Past 24 Hours:

Personnel : 1,100

: 1,100 Tanks : 9

: 9 Armored vehicles : 2

: 2 Artillery systems : 39

: 39 Operational-tactical UAVs : 157

: 157 Missiles : 7

: 7 Vehicles: 117

Operational information as of 10:00 p.m. regarding the Russian invasion.

Ukrainian Defense Forces Thwart Russian Offensive Plans: 107 Clashes Since Midnight

Ukrainian troops are focusing efforts on disrupting Russian offensive operations and depleting their combat potential. As of today, 107 combat engagements have taken place.

Enemy Strikes:

3 missile strikes

50 airstrikes , including 9 missiles and 60 guided aerial bombs (KAB)

, including and 1,099 kamikaze drones launched

launched 4,439 shelling attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements

Frontline Situation by Direction:

North Slobozhanskyi & Kursk:

15 enemy assaults repelled

2 engagements ongoing

South Slobozhanskyi:

7 attacks near Vovchansk, Stroivka, and Fiholivka

near 1 battle ongoing

Kupiansk:

3 attacks repelled near Stepova Novoselivka, Zelenyi Hai, and toward Holubivka

Lyman:

12 enemy assaults stopped near Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Ridkodub , and Kolodiazi

near , and 2 battles ongoing

Siversk:

3 attacks near Hryhorivka and Ivano-Dariivka

Kramatorsk:

4 assaults repelled near Chasiv Yar , toward Predtechyne and Bila Hora

near , toward and 1 engagement ongoing

Toretsk:

13 enemy assaults in Dyliivka, Toretsk, Leonidivka, Rusyn Yar , and Yablunivka

in , and 12 attacks repelled

1 clash ongoing

Pokrovsk (most intense today):

36 enemy assaults near Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Myrne, Promin, Novoseriivka, Udachne, Kotliarivka, Muravka , and Oleksiivka

near , and 3 battles ongoing

Estimated Russian losses on Pokrovsk front today:

166 killed , 121 wounded

, Destroyed: 1 armored vehicle, 5 vehicles, 10 motorcycles, 2 guns, 8 UAV control antennas, 1 “Molniya” UAV, 1 satellite terminal, 1 EW station, 1 comms antenna, 1 generator

Damaged: 1 armored vehicle, 3 motorcycles, 1 BM-21 Grad MLRS, 4 artillery systems

Novopavlivka:

5 assaults repelled near Vesele, Shevchenko , and Vilne Pole

near , and 2 engagements ongoing.

No significant changes reported on other directions.

Special recognition goes to the 39th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade and the 17th Poltava “Raid” Brigade for their effective resistance against Russian forces today.

