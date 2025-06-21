Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of June 21, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of June 21, 2025.

1,214 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 4,126 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 08:00 a.m. regarding the Russian invasion.

Summary of Combat Operations Over the Past 24 Hours: 188 Engagements Recorded.

Russian forces continue their intensive assaults across multiple fronts in Ukraine. As per updated information:

1 missile strike and 59 airstrikes were carried out, involving 4 missiles and 109 guided aerial bombs .

and were carried out, involving and . 3,082 kamikaze drones were deployed.

were deployed. 4,997 artillery attacks, including 68 with MLRS (multiple launch rocket systems), were recorded.

Airstrikes Hit the Following Areas in Zaporizhzhia Oblast:

Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Chervona Krynytsia, Vasynivka, Omelnyk, Mala Tokmachka, and Kamianske

Ukrainian Counterstrikes:

Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery hit:

18 areas of enemy troop and equipment concentration,

of enemy troop and equipment concentration, 2 command posts ,

, 1 UAV control center ,

, 1 artillery system ,

, 1 other high-value target.

Frontline Situation by Direction:

North Slobozhanskyi & Kursk Directions:

38 attacks repelled ,

, 10 airstrikes with 21 guided bombs ,

with , 207 artillery shellings, including 6 with MLRS.

South Slobozhanskyi Direction:

15 enemy assaults near Zelene, Hlyboke, Kamianka, Fiholivka, and Vovchansk.

Kupiansk Direction:

3 unsuccessful enemy attacks near Stepova Novoselivka and Holubivka.

Lyman Direction:

14 assaults repelled near Novyi Myr, Olhivka, Hrekivka, Ridkodub, and toward Karpivka and Hlushchenkove.

Siversk Direction:

7 attacks toward Hryhorivka and Ivano-Dariivka.

Kramatorsk Direction:

7 combat engagements toward Bila Hora, Predtechyne, and Stupochky.

Toretsk Direction:

20 attacks near Toretsk, Bila Hora, Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka, and toward Yablunivka.

Pokrovsk Direction:

53 enemy assaults repelled in and around Poltavka, Myrne, Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Myrnohrad, Novomykolaivka, Muravka, Orikhove, Oleksiivka, Udachne, Nadiyivka, Sribne, and toward Volodymyrivka, Novopavlivka, and Novopidhirne.

Novopavlivka Direction:

15 attacks near Odradne, Bahatyr, Vesele, Fedorivka, Vilne Pole, and Shevchenko.

Huliaipole Direction:

1 enemy assault repelled near Malynivka.

Orikhiv Direction:

2 enemy assaults repelled toward Novoandriivka.

Prydniprovskyi direction:

1 enemy attack repelled near Antonivskyi Bridge.

Volyn and Polissia Directions:

No signs of offensive group formation detected.

Russian Losses in the Past 24 Hours:

Personnel : 1,060

: 1,060 Tanks : 1

: 1 Armored vehicles : 5

: 5 Artillery systems : 19

: 19 Operational-tactical UAVs : 123

: 123 Vehicles: 116

Ukrainian forces continue to inflict heavy losses on the enemy and undermine their offensive potential in rear areas.

Operational information as of 16:00 p.m. regarding the Russian invasion.

Ukrainian defenders continue to hold the line, repel enemy assaults, and disrupt Russian offensive plans. As of this morning, 77 combat engagements have been reported across the frontline.

Enemy Shelling from Russian Territory:

Targeted towns in:

Sumy Oblast : Pokrovka, Novodmytrivka, Porozok, Izdetske, Rozhkovychi, Dmytrivka, Myropilske, Popivka, Prohres, Chuikivka, Vysoke, Malushyne, Luhivka, Bachivsk, Tovstodubove, Ulanove, Mariine

: Pokrovka, Novodmytrivka, Porozok, Izdetske, Rozhkovychi, Dmytrivka, Myropilske, Popivka, Prohres, Chuikivka, Vysoke, Malushyne, Luhivka, Bachivsk, Tovstodubove, Ulanove, Mariine Kharkiv Oblast : Tymofiivka

: Tymofiivka Chernihiv Oblast: Liskivshchyna

Frontline Situation by Direction:

North Slobozhanskyi & Kursk Directions:

3 assaults repelled

3 airstrikes , dropping 6 guided bombs

, dropping 152 artillery attacks, including 5 MLRS strikes

South Slobozhanskyi Direction:

2 enemy attacks repelled near Kamianka and toward Krasne Pershe

repelled near and toward Airstrike reported near Komisarove

Kupiansk Direction:

1 assault repelled near Holubivka, and 1 battle ongoing near Zahryzove

Lyman Direction:

11 engagements near Hrekivka, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Torske , and toward Cherneshchyna, Olhivka, Novyi Myr, Karpivka

near , and toward 4 battles ongoing

Siversk Direction:

2 assaults repelled near Hryhorivka, 1 engagement still active

Kramatorsk Direction:

6 assaults near Bila Hora and toward Predtechyne, 1 clash ongoing

Toretsk Direction:

7 enemy attacks near Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka , and toward Yablunivka

near , and toward 3 battles ongoing

Pokrovsk Direction (most intense):

29 engagements reported today near Myrne, Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Shevchenko, Udachne, Orikhove, Kotliarivka , and toward Shakhove, Novopavlivka, Oleksiivka

reported today near , and toward 5 battles ongoing

Airstrikes hit Razine, Novoeconomichne, and Sukhyi Yar

Novopavlivka Direction:

4 enemy attacks near Myrne, Shevchenko, Vilne Pole

near 2 clashes ongoing

Orikhiv Direction:

3 assaults repelled near Novoandriivka and Kamianske

near and Airstrikes hit Lobkove and Stepnohirsk

Huliaipole & Prydniprovskyi direction:

No offensive actions recorded

recorded Airstrike reported in Kozatske, Kherson Oblast

Summary:

Ukrainian troops continue to wear down Russian forces across the front line and in the rear, maintaining defensive lines while inflicting continuous damage on the enemy’s capabilities.

