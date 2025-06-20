Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of June 20, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of June 20, 2025.
1,213 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 4,125 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine begins.
Operational information as of 08:00 a.m. June 20, 2025 regarding the Russian invasion.
Daily Military Update: 176 Combat Engagements Recorded Over the Past Day
Russian forces continue intensive attacks across Ukraine. According to updated data:
- 1 missile strike and 55 airstrikes were carried out, involving 5 missiles and 75 guided aerial bombs.
- 2,798 kamikaze drones were used.
- 5,062 artillery attacks were recorded, including 114 from MLRS (multiple launch rocket systems).
Airstrikes targeted:
- Sumy Oblast: Krasnyi Khutir,
- Donetsk Oblast: Novopil,
- Zaporizhzhia Oblast: Olhivske, Zaliznychne, Kamianske, Plavni, Novoandriivka.
Ukrainian Counterstrikes:
Defense Forces struck:
- 22 areas of Russian personnel, weapons, and equipment concentration
- 2 command posts
- 6 artillery assets
- 1 other key Russian military target
Frontline Overview:
North Slobozhanskyi & Kursk Directions:
- 13 attacks repelled
- 8 airstrikes using 9 guided bombs
- 207 shelling incidents, including 10 with MLRS
South Slobozhanskyi Direction:
- 12 enemy assaults near Vovchansk, Zelenyi, and Stroivka
Kupiansk Direction:
- 2 enemy attacks near Stepova Novoselivka
Lyman Direction:
- 29 battles in areas of Novyi Myr, Hlushchenkove, Hrekivka, Nadiia, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Yampilivka, and Hryhorivka
Siversk Direction:
- 4 attacks repelled near Hryhorivka and Ivano-Dariivka
Kramatorsk Direction:
- 13 assaults near Chasiv Yar, and toward Stupochky, Predtechyne, and Bila Hora
Toretsk Direction:
- 20 attacks in areas of Petrivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Dyliivka
Pokrovsk Direction:
- 52 assaults repelled near Poltavka, Myrne, Myroliubivka, Koptiieve, Promin, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoseriivka, Orikhove, Oleksiivka, and Novoukrainka
Novopavlivka Direction:
- 17 attacks repelled near Zaporizhzhia, Perebudova, Bahatyr, Novosilka, and Shevchenko
Huliaipole Direction:
- 1 assault repelled near Malynivka
Prydniprovskyi Direction:
- 1 unsuccessful enemy attempt to advance,
Orikhiv Direction:
- No enemy assaults
Volyn & Polissia Directions:
- No signs of offensive group formations detected
Russian Losses Over the Past Day:
- Personnel: 1,090
- Tanks: 3
- Armored vehicles: 7
- Artillery systems: 46
- MLRS: 1
- Air defense systems: 1
- Operational-tactical UAVs: 70
- Vehicles: 81
- Special equipment: 2
Ukrainian defenders continue to inflict heavy losses on Russian forces and disrupt their offensive potential in rear areas.