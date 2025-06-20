Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of June 20, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of June 20, 2025.

1,213 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 4,125 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 08:00 a.m. June 20, 2025 regarding the Russian invasion.

Daily Military Update: 176 Combat Engagements Recorded Over the Past Day

Russian forces continue intensive attacks across Ukraine. According to updated data:

1 missile strike and 55 airstrikes were carried out, involving 5 missiles and 75 guided aerial bombs .

and were carried out, involving and . 2,798 kamikaze drones were used.

were used. 5,062 artillery attacks were recorded, including 114 from MLRS (multiple launch rocket systems).

Airstrikes targeted:

Sumy Oblast : Krasnyi Khutir,

: Krasnyi Khutir, Donetsk Oblast : Novopil,

: Novopil, Zaporizhzhia Oblast: Olhivske, Zaliznychne, Kamianske, Plavni, Novoandriivka.

Ukrainian Counterstrikes:

Defense Forces struck:

22 areas of Russian personnel, weapons, and equipment concentration

of Russian personnel, weapons, and equipment concentration 2 command posts

6 artillery assets

1 other key Russian military target

Frontline Overview:

North Slobozhanskyi & Kursk Directions:

13 attacks repelled

8 airstrikes using 9 guided bombs

using 207 shelling incidents, including 10 with MLRS

South Slobozhanskyi Direction:

12 enemy assaults near Vovchansk, Zelenyi, and Stroivka

Kupiansk Direction:

2 enemy attacks near Stepova Novoselivka

Lyman Direction:

29 battles in areas of Novyi Myr, Hlushchenkove, Hrekivka, Nadiia, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Yampilivka, and Hryhorivka

Siversk Direction:

4 attacks repelled near Hryhorivka and Ivano-Dariivka

Kramatorsk Direction:

13 assaults near Chasiv Yar, and toward Stupochky, Predtechyne, and Bila Hora

Toretsk Direction:

20 attacks in areas of Petrivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Dyliivka

Pokrovsk Direction:

52 assaults repelled near Poltavka, Myrne, Myroliubivka, Koptiieve, Promin, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoseriivka, Orikhove, Oleksiivka, and Novoukrainka

Novopavlivka Direction:

17 attacks repelled near Zaporizhzhia, Perebudova, Bahatyr, Novosilka, and Shevchenko

Huliaipole Direction:

1 assault repelled near Malynivka

Prydniprovskyi Direction:

1 unsuccessful enemy attempt to advance,

Orikhiv Direction:

No enemy assaults

Volyn & Polissia Directions:

No signs of offensive group formations detected

Russian Losses Over the Past Day:

Personnel : 1,090

: 1,090 Tanks : 3

: 3 Armored vehicles : 7

: 7 Artillery systems : 46

: 46 MLRS : 1

: 1 Air defense systems : 1

: 1 Operational-tactical UAVs : 70

: 70 Vehicles : 81

: 81 Special equipment: 2

Ukrainian defenders continue to inflict heavy losses on Russian forces and disrupt their offensive potential in rear areas.

