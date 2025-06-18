Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of June 18, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of June 18, 2025.
Ukrainian Defense Forces Hold Back Russian Offensive as Terrorist Attacks Continue
Russian forces persist in killing Ukrainian civilians and destroying towns and villages. As of now, 95 combat engagements have been recorded today.
Russian artillery and mortar attacks:
Russian shelling affected communities in:
Chernihiv Oblast: Kliusy,
Sumy Oblast: Porozok, Zarichne, Pokrovka, Mariine, Bratenytsia, Novovasylivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Mezenivka, Myropilske,
Kharkiv Oblast: Tymofiivka,
Frontline Overview:
North Slobozhanskyi & Kursk Directions:
- 17 enemy attacks repelled, 4 battles ongoing
- Enemy launched 2 airstrikes (dropping 4 guided bombs)
- 87 artillery attacks, including 1 with MLRS
South Slobozhanskyi Direction:
- 3 attacks near Vovchansk, Lyptsi, and Dovhenke
- Airstrike reported in Lobanivka area
Kupiansk Direction:
- 2 enemy assaults near Stepova Novoselivka and Zahryzove
- 1 ongoing engagement
Lyman Direction:
- 8 enemy attacks near Novyi Myr, Olhivka, Hrekivka, Lypove, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and toward Karpivka
- 2 battles still underway
Siversk Direction:
- 2 assaults near Hryhorivka repelled
Kramatorsk Direction:
- Enemy attempted to advance in areas near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bila Hora, Kurdiumivka, Predtechyne, Novomarkove, Bondarne, and Stupochky
- All 12 attacks repelled
Toretsk Direction:
- 5 enemy assaults repelled near Toretsk and Dyliivka
Pokrovsk Direction:
- 24 attacks launched since morning in areas of Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Myrne, Promin, Myrnohrad, Udachne, Novoseriivka, Kotliarivka, Oleksiivka, and toward Novopidhirne
- 19 enemy assaults repelled so far
Novopavlivka Direction:
- 8 attacks repelled, 3 engagements ongoing
- Enemy attempted to advance near Zaporizhzhia, Vesele, Myrne, Vilne, Novosilka, Vilne Pole, and Shevchenko
- Airstrikes hit Novodarivka and Olhivka
Huliaipole Direction:
- Airstrikes with unguided rockets targeted Huliaipole and Malynivka
- No ground assaults recorded
Orikhiv Direction:
- 1 enemy assault repelled near Shcherbaky
Prydniprovskyi direction:
- No combat engagements reported.