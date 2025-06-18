Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of June 18, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of June 18, 2025.

1,211 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 4,123 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 10:00 p.m. June 18, 2025 regarding the Russian invasion.

Day 1211 of Russia’s Full-Scale Armed Aggression Against Ukraine.

Ukrainian Defense Forces Hold Back Russian Offensive as Terrorist Attacks Continue

Russian forces persist in killing Ukrainian civilians and destroying towns and villages. As of now, 95 combat engagements have been recorded today.

Russian artillery and mortar attacks:

Russian shelling affected communities in:

Chernihiv Oblast: Kliusy,

Sumy Oblast: Porozok, Zarichne, Pokrovka, Mariine, Bratenytsia, Novovasylivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Mezenivka, Myropilske,

Kharkiv Oblast: Tymofiivka,

Frontline Overview:

North Slobozhanskyi & Kursk Directions: 17 enemy attacks repelled, 4 battles ongoing

Enemy launched 2 airstrikes (dropping 4 guided bombs),

87 artillery attacks, including 1 with MLRS

North Slobozhanskyi & Kursk Directions:

17 enemy attacks repelled, 4 battles ongoing

Enemy launched 2 airstrikes (dropping 4 guided bombs)

87 artillery attacks, including 1 with MLRS

South Slobozhanskyi Direction:

3 attacks near Vovchansk, Lyptsi, and Dovhenke

near Airstrike reported in Lobanivka area

Kupiansk Direction:

2 enemy assaults near Stepova Novoselivka and Zahryzove

near and 1 ongoing engagement

Lyman Direction:

8 enemy attacks near Novyi Myr, Olhivka, Hrekivka, Lypove, Zelena Dolyna, Torske , and toward Karpivka

near , and toward 2 battles still underway

Siversk Direction:

2 assaults near Hryhorivka repelled

Kramatorsk Direction:

Enemy attempted to advance in areas near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bila Hora, Kurdiumivka, Predtechyne, Novomarkove, Bondarne , and Stupochky

, and All 12 attacks repelled

Toretsk Direction:

5 enemy assaults repelled near Toretsk and Dyliivka

Pokrovsk Direction:

24 attacks launched since morning in areas of Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Myrne, Promin, Myrnohrad, Udachne, Novoseriivka, Kotliarivka, Oleksiivka, and toward Novopidhirne

19 enemy assaults repelled so far

Novopavlivka Direction:

8 attacks repelled , 3 engagements ongoing

, Enemy attempted to advance near Zaporizhzhia, Vesele, Myrne, Vilne, Novosilka, Vilne Pole , and Shevchenko

, and Airstrikes hit Novodarivka and Olhivka

Huliaipole Direction:

Airstrikes with unguided rockets targeted Huliaipole and Malynivka

with unguided rockets targeted and No ground assaults recorded

Orikhiv Direction:

1 enemy assault repelled near Shcherbaky

Prydniprovskyi direction:

No combat engagements reported.

