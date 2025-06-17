Home NEWS WAR NEWS Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of June 17, 2025

Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of June 17, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of June 17, 2025.

1,210 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 4,122 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 08:00 a.m. June 17, 2025 regarding the Russian invasion.

Day 1210 of Russia’s Full-Scale Armed Aggression Against Ukraine

Over the past day, 186 combat engagements were recorded.

According to updated information, Russian forces launched 2 missile strikes and 56 airstrikes across Ukraine, using 5 missiles and dropping 110 guided bombs. They also deployed 3,226 kamikaze drones and conducted 5,481 shelling attacks, including 96 from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Russian enemy Airstrikes Targeted:

  • Sumy Oblast: Khotin, Kyianytsia, Yablunivka
  • Donetsk Oblast: Shakhove
  • Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: Maliivka
  • Zaporizhzhia Oblast: Malynivka, Olhivske, Huliaipole, Berezove, Mala Tokmachka, Kamianske, Novoselivka
  • Kherson Oblast: Mykolaivka

Ukrainian Counterstrikes:

Defense Forces aviation, missile, and artillery units hit:

  • 8 areas of Russian personnel, weapons, and equipment concentration
  • 5 artillery systems
  • 1 additional high-value target

Frontline Situation:

North Slobozhanskyi & Kursk Directions:

  • 38 enemy assaults repelled
  • Russians carried out 14 airstrikes using 32 guided bombs
  • 225 shelling attacks, including 1 with MLRS

South Slobozhanskyi Direction:

  • 4 enemy attacks near Dovhenke and Kamianka

Kupiansk Direction:

  • 4 enemy assaults repelled near Stepova Novoselivka, Zahryzove, and toward Holubivka and Petropavlivka

Lyman Direction:

  • 7 attacks near Kopanky, Nadiya, Hrekivka, Ridkodub, and Kolodiazi

Siversk Direction:

  • 1 assault repelled near Hryhorivka

Kramatorsk Direction:

  • 12 engagements near Chasiv Yar, Kurdiumivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, and toward Bila Hora

Toretsk Direction:

  • 18 enemy attacks near Toretsk, Dyliivka, and toward Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, and Yablunivka

Pokrovsk Direction:

  • 56 enemy assaults repelled near Popiv Yar, Myroliubivka, Shevchenko Pershe, Promin, Udachne, Novoseriivka, Orikhove, Kotliarivka, Novopavlivka, Andriivka, and Oleksiivka.

Novopavlivka Direction:

  • 28 attacks near Novosilka, Vilne Pole, Bahatyr, Burlatske, and toward Zaporizhzhia and Shevchenko

Huliaipole Direction:

  • 4 enemy assaults repelled near Malynivka

Orikhiv Direction:

  • 2 enemy assaults repelled near Nesterianka

Prdniprovskyi direction (Kherson):

  • 1 enemy attack repelled near Antonivskyi Bridge

Volyn and Polissia Directions:

  • No signs of enemy offensive formations detected

Russian losses in the past 24 hours:

  • Personnel: 1,060
  • Tanks: 1
  • Armored vehicles: 3
  • Artillery systems: 20
  • MLRS: 1
  • Operational-tactical drones: 177
  • Vehicles: 79

Ukrainian defenders continue to inflict heavy losses on enemy personnel and equipment, actively disrupting Russian offensive potential in rear areas.

