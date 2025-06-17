Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of June 17, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of June 17, 2025.

1,210 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 4,122 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 08:00 a.m. June 17, 2025 regarding the Russian invasion.

Day 1210 of Russia’s Full-Scale Armed Aggression Against Ukraine

Over the past day, 186 combat engagements were recorded.

According to updated information, Russian forces launched 2 missile strikes and 56 airstrikes across Ukraine, using 5 missiles and dropping 110 guided bombs. They also deployed 3,226 kamikaze drones and conducted 5,481 shelling attacks, including 96 from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Russian enemy Airstrikes Targeted:

Sumy Oblast : Khotin, Kyianytsia, Yablunivka

: Khotin, Kyianytsia, Yablunivka Donetsk Oblast : Shakhove

: Shakhove Dnipropetrovsk Oblast : Maliivka

: Maliivka Zaporizhzhia Oblast : Malynivka, Olhivske, Huliaipole, Berezove, Mala Tokmachka, Kamianske, Novoselivka

: Malynivka, Olhivske, Huliaipole, Berezove, Mala Tokmachka, Kamianske, Novoselivka Kherson Oblast: Mykolaivka

Ukrainian Counterstrikes:

Defense Forces aviation, missile, and artillery units hit:

8 areas of Russian personnel, weapons, and equipment concentration

5 artillery systems

1 additional high-value target

Frontline Situation:

North Slobozhanskyi & Kursk Directions:

38 enemy assaults repelled

Russians carried out 14 airstrikes using 32 guided bombs

using 225 shelling attacks, including 1 with MLRS

South Slobozhanskyi Direction:

4 enemy attacks near Dovhenke and Kamianka

Kupiansk Direction:

4 enemy assaults repelled near Stepova Novoselivka, Zahryzove, and toward Holubivka and Petropavlivka

Lyman Direction:

7 attacks near Kopanky, Nadiya, Hrekivka, Ridkodub, and Kolodiazi

Siversk Direction:

1 assault repelled near Hryhorivka

Kramatorsk Direction:

12 engagements near Chasiv Yar, Kurdiumivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, and toward Bila Hora

Toretsk Direction:

18 enemy attacks near Toretsk, Dyliivka, and toward Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, and Yablunivka

Pokrovsk Direction:

56 enemy assaults repelled near Popiv Yar, Myroliubivka, Shevchenko Pershe, Promin, Udachne, Novoseriivka, Orikhove, Kotliarivka, Novopavlivka, Andriivka, and Oleksiivka.

Novopavlivka Direction:

28 attacks near Novosilka, Vilne Pole, Bahatyr, Burlatske, and toward Zaporizhzhia and Shevchenko

Huliaipole Direction:

4 enemy assaults repelled near Malynivka

Orikhiv Direction:

2 enemy assaults repelled near Nesterianka

Prdniprovskyi direction (Kherson):

1 enemy attack repelled near Antonivskyi Bridge

Volyn and Polissia Directions:

No signs of enemy offensive formations detected

Russian losses in the past 24 hours:

Personnel : 1,060

: 1,060 Tanks : 1

: 1 Armored vehicles : 3

: 3 Artillery systems : 20

: 20 MLRS : 1

: 1 Operational-tactical drones : 177

: 177 Vehicles: 79

Ukrainian defenders continue to inflict heavy losses on enemy personnel and equipment, actively disrupting Russian offensive potential in rear areas.

The estimated total combat losses of the russian enemy in Ukraine from 24.02.22 to 17.06.25: pic.twitter.com/J9FsiboNm2 — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) June 17, 2025

