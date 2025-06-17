Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of June 17, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of June 17, 2025.
1,210 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 4,122 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine begins.
Operational information as of 08:00 a.m. June 17, 2025 regarding the Russian invasion.
Day 1210 of Russia’s Full-Scale Armed Aggression Against Ukraine
Over the past day, 186 combat engagements were recorded.
According to updated information, Russian forces launched 2 missile strikes and 56 airstrikes across Ukraine, using 5 missiles and dropping 110 guided bombs. They also deployed 3,226 kamikaze drones and conducted 5,481 shelling attacks, including 96 from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).
Russian enemy Airstrikes Targeted:
- Sumy Oblast: Khotin, Kyianytsia, Yablunivka
- Donetsk Oblast: Shakhove
- Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: Maliivka
- Zaporizhzhia Oblast: Malynivka, Olhivske, Huliaipole, Berezove, Mala Tokmachka, Kamianske, Novoselivka
- Kherson Oblast: Mykolaivka
Ukrainian Counterstrikes:
Defense Forces aviation, missile, and artillery units hit:
- 8 areas of Russian personnel, weapons, and equipment concentration
- 5 artillery systems
- 1 additional high-value target
Frontline Situation:
North Slobozhanskyi & Kursk Directions:
- 38 enemy assaults repelled
- Russians carried out 14 airstrikes using 32 guided bombs
- 225 shelling attacks, including 1 with MLRS
South Slobozhanskyi Direction:
- 4 enemy attacks near Dovhenke and Kamianka
Kupiansk Direction:
- 4 enemy assaults repelled near Stepova Novoselivka, Zahryzove, and toward Holubivka and Petropavlivka
Lyman Direction:
- 7 attacks near Kopanky, Nadiya, Hrekivka, Ridkodub, and Kolodiazi
Siversk Direction:
- 1 assault repelled near Hryhorivka
Kramatorsk Direction:
- 12 engagements near Chasiv Yar, Kurdiumivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, and toward Bila Hora
Toretsk Direction:
- 18 enemy attacks near Toretsk, Dyliivka, and toward Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, and Yablunivka
Pokrovsk Direction:
- 56 enemy assaults repelled near Popiv Yar, Myroliubivka, Shevchenko Pershe, Promin, Udachne, Novoseriivka, Orikhove, Kotliarivka, Novopavlivka, Andriivka, and Oleksiivka.
Novopavlivka Direction:
- 28 attacks near Novosilka, Vilne Pole, Bahatyr, Burlatske, and toward Zaporizhzhia and Shevchenko
Huliaipole Direction:
- 4 enemy assaults repelled near Malynivka
Orikhiv Direction:
- 2 enemy assaults repelled near Nesterianka
Prdniprovskyi direction (Kherson):
- 1 enemy attack repelled near Antonivskyi Bridge
Volyn and Polissia Directions:
- No signs of enemy offensive formations detected
Russian losses in the past 24 hours:
- Personnel: 1,060
- Tanks: 1
- Armored vehicles: 3
- Artillery systems: 20
- MLRS: 1
- Operational-tactical drones: 177
- Vehicles: 79
Ukrainian defenders continue to inflict heavy losses on enemy personnel and equipment, actively disrupting Russian offensive potential in rear areas.