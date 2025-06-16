Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of June 16, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of June 16, 2025.

1,209 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 4,121 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 08:00 a.m. June 16, 2025 regarding the Russian invasion.

Over the Past Day, 175 Combat Engagements Were Recorded.

The russian enemy carried out 4 missile strikes and 54 airstrikes, deploying 11 missiles and dropping 99 guided aerial bombs on Ukrainian positions and populated areas. In total, 5,852 shelling attacks were conducted, including 67 using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). Additionally, the enemy employed 3,081 kamikaze drones.

Airstrikes hit the following areas:

Sumy Oblast : Petrushivka,

: Petrushivka, Chernihiv Oblast : Krasnyi Khutir, Hremyachka,

: Krasnyi Khutir, Hremyachka, Donetsk Oblast : Koptiieve, Novopavlivka, Poltavka, Razine, Sukhyi Yar, Novopil, Tolstoi, Voskresenka, Myrne,

: Koptiieve, Novopavlivka, Poltavka, Razine, Sukhyi Yar, Novopil, Tolstoi, Voskresenka, Myrne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast : Novodarivka, Zaliznychne,

: Novodarivka, Zaliznychne, Kherson Oblast: Odradokamianka.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery struck 22 concentrations of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment.

Situation on the Frontlines by directions are as follows:

Kharkiv direction: russian enemy launched 7 attacks near Vovchansk, Starytsia, Kamianka, and toward Dovhenke.

Kupiansk direction: 11 russian enemy assaults were repelled near Holubivka, Zahryzove, Stepova Novoselivka, and toward Petropavlivka and Nova Kruhliakivka.

Lyman direction: 14 russian enemy attacks were launched near Kopanky, Novoyehorivka, Lypove, and toward Shandryholove, Olhivka, Karpivka, Torske, and Hryhorivka.

Siversk direction: Ukrainian defenders repelled 4 russian assaults near Serebrianka and Hryhorivka.

Kramatorsk direction: 10 clashes occurred near Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora, Novomarkove, and Kurdiumivka.

Toretsk direction: russian enemy launched 15 attacks near Toretsk, and toward Rusyn Yar, Novospaske, Oleksandro-Kalynove, and Yablunivka.

Pokrovsk direction: Ukrainian defenders halted 46 russian assaults near Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novoseriivka, Udachne, Oleksiivka, and toward Mykolaivka, Novopavlivka, Novomykolaivka, and Pokrovsk.

Novopavlivka direction: 32 russian enemy attempts to breach Ukrainian defenses were stopped near Kostiantynopil, Novosilka, Vilne Pole, Novyi Komar, and toward Zaporizhzhia, Novoukrainka, Myrne, Shevchenko, Odradne, and Bahatyr.

Orikhiv direction: 3 russian enemy assaults were repelled near Novoandriivka.

Huliaipole and Prydniprovskyi directions: No offensive actions by the enemy were recorded.

Kursk direction: Ukrainian forces repelled 24 russian assaults. The enemy also launched 12 airstrikes using 25 guided bombs and conducted 233 artillery strikes, including 9 with MLRS.

Volyn and Polissia directions: No signs of enemy offensive group formation were detected.

Ukrainian troops continue to inflict significant losses on russian enemy personnel and equipment, actively undermining the invader’s offensive capacity in rear areas.

Russian losses in the past day are as follows:

Personnel : 1,200,

: 1,200, Tanks : 2,

: 2, Armored vehicles : 7,

: 7, Artillery systems : 18,

: 18, Air defense systems : 1,

: 1, Operational-tactical UAVs : 95,

: 95, Missiles : 9,

: 9, Vehicles : 79,

: 79, Special equipment: 1.

The estimated total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 16.06.25 pic.twitter.com/qTeU8ICWpz — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) June 16, 2025

