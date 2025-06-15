Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of June 15, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of June 15, 2025.

1,208 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 4,120 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 08:00 a.m. June 15, 2025 regarding the Russian invasion.

Over the Past Day, 203 Combat Engagements Took Place.

The russian enemy launched 1 missile strike and 58 airstrikes on Ukrainian positions and populated areas, using one missile and dropping 78 guided bombs. Additionally, there were 5,367 shelling attacks, including 82 from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and the enemy deployed 3,145 kamikaze drones.

Airstrikes targeted the following areas:

Chernihiv Oblast : Medvedivka,

: Medvedivka, Sumy Oblast : Velyka Pysarivka,

: Velyka Pysarivka, Donetsk Oblast : Shevchenko,

: Shevchenko, Zaporizhzhia Oblast: Olhivske, Poltavka, Huliaipole, Kamianske, Lezhyne.

Ukrainian aviation, missile troops, and artillery hit 7 russian concentration areas of personnel, weapons, and equipment, three command posts, two artillery systems, and one other significant Russian target.

Frontline Situation by Direction:

Kharkiv direction: The enemy launched 3 attacks near Lyptsi and Krasne Pershe.

Kupiansk direction: 5 enemy assaults were repelled in Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, and towards Holubivka and Novoplatonivka.

Lyman direction: 21 enemy assaults in areas near Ridkodub, Karpivka, Yampolivka, Zelena Dolyna, Serebrianskyi Forest, and towards Hlushchenkove, Olhivka, Novyi Myr, Torske, Shandryholove.

Siversk direction: Ukrainian forces repelled 5 assaults near Hryhorivka and Verkhniokamianske.

Kramatorsk direction: 8 combat clashes occurred towards Stupochky, Predtechyne, and Bila Hora.

Toretsk direction: 21 russian attacks near Dyliivka, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Romanivka, and towards Pleshchiivka and Yablunivka.

Pokrovsk direction: 58 russian assaults were stopped in and around Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novoseriivka, Udachne, Orikhove, and toward Myrne, Novoukrainka, Muravka, Oleksiivka.

Huliaipole direction: No combat engagements recorded.

Novopavlivka direction: Ukrainian defenders repelled 34 enemy attempts near Rozlyv, Bahatyr, Novosilka, and toward Novomykolaivka, Zaporizhzhia, Dachne, Shevchenko, Vilne Pole.

Orikhiv direction: The enemy made 1 unsuccessful attempt to breach defenses toward Novoandriivka.

Prydniprovskyi direction: 2 russian attempts to advance were stopped.

Kursk direction: Ukrainian units repelled 39 Russian attacks. Additionally, the enemy launched five airstrikes using 10 guided bombs and conducted 264 shelling attacks, including four with MLRS.

Volyn and Polissia directions: No signs of enemy offensive group formation.

Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on enemy manpower and equipment and are actively disrupting the invader’s offensive capabilities in rear areas.

Russian Losses in the Past Day:

Personnel : 1,170 soldiers,

: 1,170 soldiers, Armored vehicles : 6,

: 6, Artillery systems : 33,

: 33, MLRS : 1,

: 1, Air defense systems : 1,

: 1, Operational-tactical drones : 123,

: 123, Vehicles : 89,

: 89, Special equipment: 1.

The estimated total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 15.06.25

EMPR

