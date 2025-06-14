Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of June 14, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of June 14, 2025.

1,207 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 4,119 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 08:00 a.m. June 14, 2025 regarding the Russian invasion.

Over the past 24 hours, there were a total of 225 combat engagements.

The enemy launched 1 missile strike and 66 airstrikes on Ukrainian military positions and civilian settlements, using 4 missiles and dropping 129 guided bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 5,174 shelling attacks, including 93 with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and deployed around 2,800 iranian shahed attack drones.

Airstrikes targeted areas in the following regions:

Sumy Oblast : Mohrytsia, Khotin, Pysarivka,

: Mohrytsia, Khotin, Pysarivka, Kharkiv Oblast : Skoryky, Horokhovatka, Basove,

: Skoryky, Horokhovatka, Basove, Donetsk Oblast : Dovha Balka, Ivanopillia, Poltavka, Novopavlivka, Sukhyi Yar,

: Dovha Balka, Ivanopillia, Poltavka, Novopavlivka, Sukhyi Yar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast : Olhivske, Poltavka, Zaliznychne, Bilohirya, Rivnopillia, Novoandriivka, Stepnohirsk, Plavni, Prymorske,

: Olhivske, Poltavka, Zaliznychne, Bilohirya, Rivnopillia, Novoandriivka, Stepnohirsk, Plavni, Prymorske, Kherson Oblast: Novooleksandrivka.

In response, Ukrainian aviation, missile troops, and artillery struck 11 areas where enemy personnel, weapons, and equipment were concentrated, and also destroyed one air defense system and three enemy artillery pieces.

Frontline Situation by Direction:

Kharkiv direction: Enemy launched 5 assaults near Vovchansk, Západne, and Kamianka.

Kupiansk direction: 6 attacks were repelled near Kindrashivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, and towards Novoplatonivka.

Lyman direction: Enemy attempted 20 attacks near Novyi Myr, Serhiivka, Lypove, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and Hryhorivka.

Siversk direction: Ukrainian defenders repelled 9 enemy assaults toward Serebrianka.

Kramatorsk direction: 14 clashes occurred near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Markove, Kurdiumivka, and towards Bila Hora and Stupochky.

Toretsk direction: Enemy launched 26 attacks around Toretsk, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Yablunivka, and Rusyn Yar.

Pokrovsk direction: Ukrainian forces repelled 58 assaults near Popiv Yar, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirkove, Kotlyne, Novoseriivka, Udachne, Orikhove, and Oleksiivka.

Novopavlivka direction: 32 enemy attacks were halted near Odradne, Skudne, Vesele, Burlatske, Novosilka, and Zelene Pole.

Huliaipole direction: One engagement occurred near Malynivka.

Orikhiv direction: Enemy made two attacks near Nesterianka, both repelled.

Prydniprovskyi direction: One russian enemy attempt to advance was stopped.

Kursk direction: Ukrainian forces repelled 35 Russian assaults. The enemy also launched 13 airstrikes using 18 guided bombs and conducted 235 shelling attacks, including 4 MLRS attacks.

Volyn and Polissia directions: No signs of enemy offensive group formation.

Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on enemy manpower and equipment, effectively undermining their offensive capabilities in the rear.

Russian Losses in the Past 24 Hours:

Personnel : 1,130

: 1,130 Tanks : 3

: 3 Armored vehicles : 7

: 7 Artillery systems : 52

: 52 MLRS : 1

: 1 Air defense systems : 1

: 1 Operational-tactical drones : 79

: 79 Vehicles: 107

The estimated total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 14.06.25 pic.twitter.com/NgzYB9rTtf — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) June 14, 2025

EMPR

Tags: