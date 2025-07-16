Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of July 16, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of July 16, 2025.

The 1239nd day of the full-scale invasion and 4,151 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine has begun.

Ukraine’s General Staff continues to report extremely high Russian losses, particularly in drone assets, artillery, and infantry. The Pokrovsk and Lyman directions remain the hottest zones, with near-continuous assaults aimed at breaching Ukrainian lines. Ukrainian forces are holding under intense pressure and continue to degrade Russia’s offensive capacity with both defensive resilience and long-range strikes.

Operational Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Ukraine Repels 171 Attacks, Inflicts Heavy Losses on Russian Forces.

Ukraine’s Defense Forces continued to hold the line across an intensifying frontline, repelling 171 enemy attacks amid a sharp uptick in Russian assaults for the past day. Throughout the day, Russia targeted Ukrainian military positions and civilian infrastructure with a combination of missile strikes, air raids, drone swarms, and artillery barrages.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian troops launched:

2 missile strikes using precision weapons,

54 airstrikes, dropping 86 guided aerial bombs,

5,574 artillery attacks, including 68 with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS),

3,869 kamikaze drone sorties.

Air and Artillery Response

In retaliation, Ukraine’s Air Force and Rocket-Artillery Forces carried out precision strikes against Russian targets. Confirmed hits included:

6 concentrations of enemy personnel and equipment,

3 command and control posts,

2 air defense systems,

1 enemy artillery system.

Key Areas of Fighting by Direction

Northeastern -Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Directions:

21 clashes reported.

Russian forces conducted 10 airstrikes, dropping 23 glide bombs, and carried out 363 shellings, including 10 using MLRS.

Southern – Slobozhanskyi (Kharkiv) Direction:

Ukrainian forces repelled 7 attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, and Stroivka.

Kupiansk Direction:

Ukrainian units withstood 5 Russian assaults near Stepova Novoselivka, Zahryzove, Pishchane, and in the direction of Kupiansk.

Lyman Direction (eastern Donetsk/Luhansk border):

The fiercest fighting of the day was seen here.

Ukrainian defenders repelled 25 enemy assaults in the vicinity of Novyi Myr, Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and toward Shandryholove and Serebrianka.

Siversk Direction:

Ukrainian troops stopped 3 Russian attacks near Hryhorivka and Vyiimka.

Kramatorsk Direction:

7 engagements occurred in and around Predtechyne, Bila Hora, and Stupochky.

Toretsk Direction:

Russian troops launched 11 assaults in the areas of Diliivka, Toretsk, Novospaske, and Rusyn Yar.

Pokrovsk Direction (Donetsk region):

The most intense concentration of Russian offensive efforts. Ukrainian forces repelled 60 attacks near settlements including Mykolaivka, Shevchenko, Molodetske, Horikhove, Popiv Yar, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Zvirove, Udachne, Oleksiivka, and in the directions of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Muravka Filia, and Dachne.

Novopavlivka Direction:

Ukrainian forces thwarted 27 assaults near Zaporizhzhia, Piddubne, Lisne, Myrne, Maliivka, Shevchenko, Novosilka, Zelene Pole, and toward Komyshuvakha, Temyrivka, and Novokhatske.

Huliaipole Direction (Zaporizhzhia region):

One attack repelled near Malynivka.

Orikhiv Direction:

One Russian assault repelled near Novodanylivka.

Prydniprovskyi Direction (Left Bank of Kherson region):

Ukrainian troops successfully beat back 8 Russian assaults in the vicinity of the Antonivskyi Bridge and on Kozulskyi and Zabych Islands.

Volyn and Polissia Directions:

No signs of offensive Russian troop concentrations were observed.

Documented Russian Losses:

1,170 personnel killed or wounded,

3 tanks destroyed,

2 armored fighting vehicles (AFVs) destroyed,

49 artillery systems neutralized,

2 air defense units destroyed,

284 tactical-level UAVs shot down,

82 military trucks and fuel tankers destroyed,

1 heavy flamethrower system (TOS-1A) destroyed.

While Russian forces intensify air and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities and frontline positions, Ukraine’s combined arms operations—bolstered by intelligence and precise artillery fire—remain a critical factor in holding the current defensive lines.

Operational Update as of 16:00 PM on Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Since the beginning of the day, 63 combat engagements have taken place across the front, as Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to repel persistent Russian assaults.

Northern Front: Artillery Hits Border Communities

Russian artillery once again targeted border communities in Sumy region, including Bobylivka, Novodmytrivka, Oleksandrivka, Chernatske, Hudove, Seredyna-Buda, Prohres, Prokhody, Turya, and Studenok.

On the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Russian forces launched four attacks. In addition, the enemy conducted six airstrikes, dropping 15 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 183 artillery strikes, including two with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Eastern Front: Heavy Fighting Across Several Sectors

Southern Slobozhansky direction: Ukrainian forces repelled two enemy assaults near Vovchansk.

Kupiansk direction: Russian forces attempted to breach Ukrainian defenses near Synkivka.

Lyman direction: The enemy launched 14 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Novyi Myr, Nadiya, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and toward Serebrianka. Two battles are still ongoing.

Siversk direction: Russian troops attempted three assaults near Hryhorivka and toward Vyiimka.

Kramatorsk direction: Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy assaults in the direction of Bila Hora.

Toretsk direction: Russian forces conducted four assaults near Nelipivka, Toretsk, and Oleksandro-Kalynove. One engagement continues.

Heaviest Fighting reported on Pokrovsk direction: Russian troops launched 26 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders from positions near Poltavka, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Zvirrove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, and Oleksiivka. Ukrainian forces successfully repelled 21 attacks, while five battles are still underway.

Southern Front: No Major Advances

Novopavlivka direction: Ukrainian troops pushed back seven assaults near Piddubne, Myrne, Vilne Pole, and Zelene Pole.

Huliaipole direction: Bilohiria was struck by an enemy airstrike.

Orikhiv direction: The enemy launched airstrikes near Novoandriivka and Plavni.

No significant changes were reported on the remaining sectors of the front.

