Russia – Ukraine war updates as of September 4, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours of Russia - Ukraine war as of 6:00 a.m., September 4, 2023.

558 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,485 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Tonight, the russian Federation launched another airstrike against Ukraine, using Iranian attack drones "Shahed-136/131". Our defenders destroyed 23 enemy air defense systems.



Over the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 1 missile and 78 air strikes, fired 47 salvo rockets at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civil infrastructure were destroyed.



The probability of launching missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.



During the past day, 30 combat clashes took place.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy launched an airstrike in the area of Strelcha, Kharkiv region. He carried out mortar and artillery attacks on more than 15 settlements, in particular, Gremyach, Bleshnya of the Chernihiv region, Vorozhba, Mezenivka, Kindrativka, Ulanovka of the Sumy region and Udy, Vovchansk, Vilkhuvatka, Gatyshche, Budarky, Neskuchne of the Kharkiv region.



In the Kupyansk direction, Topoli, Dvorichanske, Berestov, Kolodyazne, Kislivka of the Kharkiv region came under enemy fire.



In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Cherneshchyna, Kharkiv Oblast, Belogorivka, Luhansk Oblast, Spirny, and Vesely, Donetsk Oblast. More than 10 settlements were hit by enemy artillery fire, including Nevske, Belogorivka of Luhansk region and Torske, Verkhnyokamianske, Spirne, Rozdolivka of Donetsk region.



In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, Bila Hora, Ozaryanivka, Kurdyumivka, and North Donetsk region. More than 15 settlements, including Tikhonivka, Bogdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Severny, Zalizne, and New York of the Donetsk region, were hit by enemy artillery fire.



In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the Avdiivka area of the Donetsk region. It continues to fire artillery and mortar attacks on populated areas, including Nevelske, Karlivka, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Severne, and Novokalynove of the Donetsk region.



In the Mariinka direction, the defense forces continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the Marinka area of the Donetsk region. The settlements of Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Georgiivka, Pobyeda, Novomykhailivka, Katerynivka of the Donetsk region were hit by artillery fire.



In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy fired artillery at more than 10 settlements, among them Vugledar, Vodyane, Prechistivka, Zolota Niva, Blagodatne, and Urozhayne of the Donetsk region.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Priyutny area of the Zaporizhzhia region. He carried out airstrikes in the districts of Malaya Tokmachka, Novodanilivka, and Robotyny of the Zaporizhzhia region. More than 15 settlements, including Levadne, Malynyvka, Chervone, Charivne, Pyatikhatky, Gulyaipilske, Orihiv, Kamianske of the Zaporizhia region, were hit by enemy artillery fire.



In the Kherson direction, the enemy launched airstrikes in the districts of Antonivka, Mykolaivka, and Olhivka. Mykilske, Dmytrivka, Mykolaivka, Bilozerka of the Kherson region and the city of Kherson were subjected to artillery and mortar shelling.



At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, are entrenched at the achieved boundaries, and carry out counter-battery countermeasures.



During the past day, the aviation of the defense forces made 9 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 5 - on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.

Over the past day, units of missile troops and artillery hit 10 artillery pieces in firing positions and 1 enemy anti-aircraft missile system.



Estimated losses of the enemy last day were: 460 occupiers, 4 tanks, 14 armored combat vehicles, 29 artillery systems, 2 rocket salvo fire systems, 1 air defense vehicle, 37 operational-tactical UAVs, 1 boat, 47 vehicles and 6 units of special equipment.

russia's losses in manpower - 460 soldiers on the Ukrainain soil for the last 24h.

