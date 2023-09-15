Russia – Ukraine war updates as of September 15, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours of Russia - Ukraine war as of 6:00 a.m., September 15, 2023.

569 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,496 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defense in the east and south of Ukraine, as well as an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction and offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction, destroy the enemy, step by step liberate the temporarily occupied territories, consolidate on the reached borders and liberated the settlement of Andriivka, south from Bakhmut.



During the past day, 25 combat clashes took place. The enemy launched 2 missile and 59 air strikes, carried out 56 attacks from rocket salvo systems both on the positions of our troops and on civilian objects of our state. Also, yesterday the occupiers attacked Ukraine and used 22 kamikaze drones of the "Shahed-136/131" type, of which 17 were destroyed by Ukrainian air defenses. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Port infrastructure, private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



The settlements of Strelecha, Pletenivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kotlyarivka of the Kharkiv region were hit by airstrikes; Nadiya, Novoyehorivka, Luhansk region; Klishchiivka, Krasnohorivka, Vodiane, Prechistivka, Novomayorske, Urozhaine, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region.



About 100 settlements in the Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Pivnich" in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy continues to hold groups of troops covering the state border, conducts active diversionary activities in the border areas in order to prevent our troops from moving to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" in the Bakhmut direction, the enemy does not stop trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of Bohdanivka. In turn, the Defense Forces of Ukraine had partial success in the Klishchiivka area during offensive operations. During the assault operations, they were successful and captured Andriivka in the Donetsk region, inflicting significant losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment, and entrenched themselves at the achieved frontiers.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria" in the Avdiivka and Mariinka directions, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Lastochkino and Avdiyvka districts of the Donetsk region. There, during the past day, the enemy made about 10 unsuccessful attempts to dislodge our units from their occupied positions. In addition, all enemy attacks in the Maryinka region of Donetsk region resulted in significant losses of both manpower and equipment for the occupiers.



In the Shakhtarskyi direction, Ukrainian soldiers are holding the initiative, pressuring the enemy, conducting assaults and recapturing our land.



In the Melitopol direction, the Defense Forces continue the offensive operation, in the Verbovoy district of the Zaporizhzhia region, they inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces continue to conduct counter-battery fighting, destroy supply depots and inflict successful damage on the enemy's rear.



In the temporarily occupied Makiivka of the Donetsk region, the occupation authorities approved the submitted mobilization reservation lists for employees of one of the units of the Kirov mine, which ensure the operation of this enterprise.



The reservation does not apply to drivers and part of the employees of the mine administration. At the same time, the company's management received an order from the occupation military committee to use the company's technical capabilities to repair damaged equipment of the Russian occupation troops. It is also known that wages have been delayed for more than three months to mine workers, and premium bonuses are not being calculated or paid.



During the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 10 strikes on areas where the enemy's weapons and military equipment are concentrated.



Units of missile forces, artillery and unmanned systems hit the command post of the Russian occupiers, 3 anti-aircraft missile systems, 5 artillery units, and the enemy's ammunition depot.



Estimated losses of the enemy in the past day totaled: 470 occupiers, 13 tanks, 4 armored combat vehicles, 28 artillery systems, 5 anti-aircraft guns, 4 air defense vehicles, 17 operational-tactical drones and 34 vehicles.

Ukraine Front Lines