Russia – Ukraine war updates as of September 11, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours of Russia - Ukraine war as of 6:00 a.m., September 11, 2023.

565 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,492 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defensive operations in the east and conduct an offensive operation in the south of Ukraine, destroy the enemy, step by step vacate the temporarily occupied territories, and consolidate on the achieved borders.



Tonight, the Russian Federation launched another air and missile attack on Ukraine. Information regarding the consequences of this terrorist attack is currently being clarified.



During the past 24 hours, more than 30 combat clashes took place. The enemy launched 5 rocket and 87 air strikes, carried out 44 attacks from rocket salvo systems both on the positions of our troops and on civilian objects of our state. The occupiers also attacked Ukraine with 33 kamikaze drones of the "Shahed-136/131" type, of which 26 were destroyed by Ukrainian air defenses. As a result of the Russian terrorist attacks, more than 100 private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



The following settlements were hit by enemy airstrikes: Kostyantynivka, Sumy region; Vesele, Ohirtseve, Sinkivka, Kislivka, Kotlyarivka in the Kharkiv region; Novoselivske, Novoehorivka, Belogorivka, Luhansk region; Spirne, Khromov, New York, Avdiivka, Staromayorske in the Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka, Novodanilivka and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region; Burgunka in the Kherson region; Pervomaisky Island and Zmiiny Island.



100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions came under enemy artillery fire.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy continues to hold groups of troops covering the state border, conducts active diversionary activities in the border areas in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions.



In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft defense unit in the Bakhmut direction, the Defense Forces have partial success in the Klishchiivka area of the Donetsk region, they push the enemy out of the occupied positions and gain a foothold at the achieved boundaries, fierce battles continue. In addition, the occupiers unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the districts of Orihovo-Vasylivka, Klishchiivka, and Kurdyumivka of the Donetsk region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Tavria" OSUV in the Avdiivka, Mariinka and Shakhtarsk directions, the Defense Forces have the initiative to restrain the enemy, carry out assault operations and retake our land meter by meter. Thus, our defenders are successfully defending in the Keramik, Avdiyivka, Severny, Maryinka and Rivnopol areas of the Donetsk region, where during the day the enemy made about 20 unsuccessful attempts to dislodge our units from their positions. All enemy attacks resulted in significant losses in manpower and equipment for the occupiers.



In the Melitopol direction, the Defense Forces continue the offensive operation, inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, and secure themselves at the achieved boundaries.



In the Kherson direction, the defense forces continue to conduct a counter-battery fight, destroy supply depots and inflict successful damage on the enemy's rear.



In connection with the catastrophic losses of the occupiers, it is expected that mass forced mobilization of the population will begin in the near future in the Russian Federation and in the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by it. Its indicators, according to various estimates, can be from 400 to 700 thousand people. It should be noted that it is also planned to call up about 40,000 residents of the Chechen Republic, who will probably be used as "blocking units" behind the Russian troops. At the same time, among the population of Moscow and St. Petersburg, the numbers of planned mobilization again remain minimal. Ordinary citizens - residents of Russian regions, who will be pushed to death by Kadyrov's executioners will go to the front as "cannon fodder" once again. Therefore, almost the only way for the Russian military to survive is voluntary surrender to the Defense Forces of Ukraine.



During the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 11 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel of the enemy's weapons and military equipment.



Units of the missile forces damaged 8 artillery pieces of the enemy.

russia's losses in manpower - 580 soldiers on the Ukrainain soil for the last 24h.

