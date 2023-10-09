Russia – Ukraine war updates as of October 9, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours of Russia - Ukraine war as of 6:00 a.m., October 9, 2023.

593 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,520 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The Russian occupiers continue to ignore international humanitarian law, shelling not only the positions of Ukrainian troops, but also the civilian infrastructure of populated areas, terrorizing civilians.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defense in the east and south of Ukraine, offensive operations in the Melitopol direction and offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction, destroy the enemy, step by step vacate the temporarily occupied territories, and consolidate on the reached borders.

During the past day, 37 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy carried out 6 airstrikes, carried out 29 attacks from rocket salvo fire systems on the positions of our troops and civilian objects of our state.

The following settlements were hit by the Russian airstrikes: Grabovske, Sumy Region; Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region; Novodanilivka, Robotyne, Orihiv of the Zaporizhzhia region; Beryslav, Kherson region.

More than 90 settlements in the Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.

In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Pivnich" in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational-strategic troop grouping in the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled 3 enemy attacks in the areas of Sinkivka and Ivanivka settlements of the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 4 enemy attacks in the Makiivka area of the Luhansk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, our defenders repelled enemy attacks north of Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka andAndriivka.

In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic grouping of troops "Tavria" in the Avdiivka and Mariinka directions, the enemy carried out about 15 unsuccessful attacks in the areas of Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region.

The enemy did not carry out offensive or assault actions in the Shakhtarsky direction.

In the Zaporizhia direction, our defenders repelled an enemy attack in the area north of Novoprokopivka, Zaporizhia region.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, with partial success in the areas west of Vervovoy Zaporizhzhia region. Ukrainian soldiers are also conducting offensive and assault actions in the Bakhmut direction, with partial success in the areas of Klishchiivka and Andriivka. Our defenders inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, establish themselves on the occupied borders and exhaust the enemy.

In the zone of responsibility of the "Odesa" operational-strategic troop grouping in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces are conducting counter-battery combat, destroying warehouses and successfully striking the enemy's rear.

During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine made 3 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment.

Units of the missile forces hit 3 artillery pieces, 2 radar stations, 2 personnel concentration areas and 2 enemy ammunition depots.

Estimated losses of the enemy last day were: 350 occupiers, 2 tanks, 3 armored fighting vehicles, one artillery system, 1 means of enemy air defense and 2 vehicles.

russia’s losses in manpower - 350 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Good morning. — Ukraine Front Lines (@EuromaidanPR) October 9, 2023

Ukraine Front Lines

Tags: