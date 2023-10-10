Russia – Ukraine war updates as of October 9, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours of Russia - Ukraine war as of 6:00 a.m., October 9, 2023.

593 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,520 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The russian occupiers continue to ignore international humanitarian law, shelling not only the positions of Ukrainian troops, but also the civilian infrastructure of populated areas, terrorizing civilians.



The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defense in the east and south of Ukraine, offensive operations in the Melitopol direction and offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction, destroy the enemy, step by step vacate the temporarily occupied territories, and consolidate on the reached borders.



During the past day, 39 combat clashes took place. In general, the enemy launched 1 missile and 63 air strikes, carried out 47 attacks from rocket salvo systems both on the positions of our troops and on civilian objects of our state. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



Also, tonight, the russian Federation launched another air strike against Ukraine using 36 russian iranian shahed drones. 26 russian shahed drones were destroyed by the forces and means of anti-aircraft defense.



The following settlements were hit by the russian airstrikes: Galaganivka in the Chernihiv region; Digtyarne, Stepne in the Sumy Region; Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Pishchane in the Kharkiv region; Belogorivka in the Luhansk Region; Siversk, Spirne, Andriivka, Keramik, Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Maryinka, Novomykhailivka, Kostyantynivka of the Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia Region; Zmiivka and Beryslav in the Kherson region.



More than 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft defense unit in the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled 5 enemy attacks near Synkivka and Ivanivka, Kharkiv region.



In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 7 enemy attacks in the Makiivka area of the Luhansk region.



In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 4 enemy attacks near Klishchiivka, Donetsk region. In turn, the Defense Forces continue assault operations south of Bakhmut, Donetsk region. They have partial success in the Andriivka area of the Donetsk region, inflict losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment, and are entrenched at the achieved frontiers.



In the area of responsibility of the "Tavria" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Avdiivka and Maryinsk directions, the enemy carried out more than 15 unsuccessful attacks in the Mariinka and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region.



In the Shakhtarsky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled an enemy attack near Staromayorsky, Donetsk region.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, our defenders are restraining the enemy in the Levadny area of the Zaporizhzhia region.



The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, establish themselves on the occupied borders and exhaust the enemy.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces are conducting a counter-battery fight, destroying supply depots and successfully striking the enemy's rear.



During the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 10 strikes on areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment are concentrated.



Units of the missile forces hit the command post, the ammunition warehouse, 2 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, and the enemy's EW station.

russia’s losses in manpower - 450 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

