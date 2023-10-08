Russia – Ukraine war updates as of October 8, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours of Russia - Ukraine war as of 6:00 a.m., October 8, 2023.

592 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,519 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defense in the east and south of Ukraine, offensive operations in the Melitopol direction and offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction, destroy the enemy, step by step liberate the temporarily occupied territories, and consolidate on the achieved borders.



Yesterday, the Kremlin's terrorist forces launched another rocket attack on civilian objects in the settlements of Chornomorsk, Odesa Region, Myrhorod, Poltava Region, and Peresichne, Kharkiv Region.



During the past day, 68 combat clashes took place. In general, the enemy launched 8 missile and 34 air strikes, carried out 37 attacks from rocket salvo systems both on the positions of Ukrainian troops and on civilian objects of our state. As a result of russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. The granary of the port infrastructure, boarding house buildings in the recreation area, multi-apartment and private residential buildings, a vocational school, and other civil infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



The following settlements were hit by the russian airstrikes: Stepne, Sumy region; Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, Pishchane of the Kharkiv region; Novolyubivka, Belogorivka, Luhansk region; Katerynivka, Spirne, Klishchiivka, New York, Maryinka, Novomykhailivka, Antonivka, Vodyane, Volodyne of the Donetsk region; Priyutne, Zaporizhzhia region, and Vylkovo, Odesa region.



More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-terrorist command center in the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled 13 enemy attacks in the areas of Sinkivka and Ivanivka settlements of the Kharkiv region.



In the Lyman direction, the defense forces repelled 6 enemy attacks in the Makiivka area of the Luhansk region.



In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position in the Andriivka area of the Donetsk region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Tavria" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Avdiivka and Mariinka directions, the enemy carried out more than 20 unsuccessful attacks in the areas of Avdiivka, Pervomaisky, Marynka, Krasnohorivka, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region.



On the Shakhtarskyi direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled about 10 enemy attacks in the areas of Vodyane and Zolota Niva settlements of the Donetsk region.



The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction and offensive (assault) actions in the Bakhmut direction. They had partial success northeast of Andriivka, Donetsk region. Our soldiers inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, establish themselves on the occupied borders and exhaust the enemy.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces are conducting a counter-battery fight, destroying warehouses and successfully hitting the enemy's rear.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 8 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 5 - on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems. Also, our defenders destroyed 4 UAVs of operational tactical level.



Units of the missile forces hit the enemy's artillery, the personnel concentration area, and the enemy's EW station.

russia’s losses in manpower - 580 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

