Russia – Ukraine war updates as of October 6, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours of Russia - Ukraine war as of 6:00 a.m., October 6, 2023.

590 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,517 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defense in the east and south of Ukraine, offensive operations in the Melitopol direction and offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction, destroy the enemy, step by step liberate the temporarily occupied territories, and consolidate on the achieved borders.



On October 5, the Kremlin's terrorist forces cynically launched a rocket attack on a civilian object in the village of Groza, Kupyan district, Kharkiv region. According to preliminary data, more than 59 civilians were killed as a result of a targeted hit. Debris analysis and search operations are ongoing, assistance is provided to the injured.



During the past day, 37 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 3 missile and 65 air strikes, carried out 50 attacks from rocket salvo systems both on the positions of our troops and on civilian objects of our state.

In addition, the russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 29 shahed drones from the south-eastern direction. Anti-aircraft defense destroyed 24 russian shahed drones. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



The following settlements were hit by the russian airstrikes: Grabovske, Sumy Region; Ivanivka, Kislivka in the Kharkiv region; Belogorivka, Luhansk Region; Spirne, Klishchiivka, Ivanopillia, Maryinka, Novomykhailivka, Paraskoviivka, Urozhaine, Staromayorske in the Donetsk region; Novodarivka, Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region; Beryslav, Kozatske, Odradokamyanka, Mykolaivka, Olhivka in the Kherson region.



More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



The occupiers did not conduct offensive actions in the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" security guard in the Kupiansk direction.



In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 4 enemy attacks in the area east of Makiivka, Luhansk region.



In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers had success east of Andriivka, Donetsk region. The russian occupiers unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position in the area east of Diliivka, Donetsk region. The defense forces continue their assault south of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, inflict losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and secure themselves at the achieved boundaries.



In the area of responsibility of the "Tavria" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Avdiivka and Marinsky directions, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the Avdiivka area of the Donetsk region. Also, the enemy carried out 14 unsuccessful attacks in Mariinka and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region.



In the Shakhtarsky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled enemy attacks in the Zolota Niva and Vodyane settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, our defenders are holding back the invaders in the area southeast of Robotyny, Zaporizhzhia region.



Defense forces of Ukraine continue the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, offensive (assault) actions in the Bakhmut direction, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, gain a foothold on the occupied borders and exhaust the enemy.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" anti-aircraft defense unit in the Kherson direction, Ukrainian soldiers are conducting a counter-battery fight, destroying warehouses and successfully hitting the enemy's rear.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 12 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 7 - on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.

The units of the missile forces hit a communication hub, an anti-aircraft missile system, a heavy flamethrower system, 9 artillery pieces, a warehouse of fuel and lubricants, a radar station and an enemy EW station.

russia’s losses in manpower - 620 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

