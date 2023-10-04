Russia – Ukraine war updates as of October 4, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours of Russia - Ukraine war as of 6:00 a.m., October 4, 2023.

588 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,515 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defense in the east and south of Ukraine, offensive operations in the Melitopol direction and offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction, destroy the russian occupiers, step by step liberate the temporarily occupied territories, and consolidate on the achieved borders.



During the past day, 43 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 5 missile and 108 air strikes, carried out 55 attacks from rocket salvo systems both on the positions of our troops and on civilian objects of our state. Also, the russian Federation struck another blow against Ukraine using the "Iskander-K" cruise missile and 31 shahed drones. Ukrainain anti-aircraft defense destroyed 1 "Iskander-K" cruise missile and 29 enemy shahed drones. As a result of russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



The following Ukrainain settlements were hit by the russian airstrikes: Petropavlivka, Senkove, Synkivka in the Kharkiv region; Novoselivske of Luhansk region, Novye, Kolodyazi, Ivanivka, Yampolivka, Stavky, Vesele, Spirne, Vasyukivka, Bohdanivka, Kostyantynivka, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Chasiv Yar, Oleksandro-Shultine, Katerynivka, Maryinka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, Urozhane, Shakhtarske of the Donetsk region ; Novodarivka, Robotyne, Staromayorske in the Zaporizhzhia region; Mykolaivka, Antonivka, Olhivka in the Kherson region.



More than 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions also came under russian artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Kupyansk direction.



In the Lyman direction, the defense forces repelled more than 10 enemy attacks in the area of Makiivka, Luhansk region.



In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position in the Andriivka area of the Donetsk region. The defense forces continue their assault south of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, inflict losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and secure themselves at the achieved boundaries.



In the area of responsibility of the "Tavria" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled all enemy attacks in the Pervomaisky area of the Donetsk region. The enemy carried out more than 10 unsuccessful attacks in Mariinka and Krasnohorivka districts of Donetsk region.



The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Shakhtarsky and Zaporizhzhia directions.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, have partial success in the areas west of Robotyny in the Zaporizhzhia region, offensive (assault) actions in the Bakhmut direction, have partial success in the Klishchiivka and Andriivka areas, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, continue entrench themselves on occupied borders and exhaust the enemy.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces continue to conduct a counter-battery fight, destroy warehouses and successfully hit the enemy's rear.



During the past day, the aviation of the defense forces made 14 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 6 on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units of the missile forces inflicted damage on 3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and on 21 enemy artillery means.

