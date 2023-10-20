Russia – Ukraine war updates as of October 20, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours of Russia - Ukraine war as of 6:00 a.m., October 20, 2023.

604 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,531 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defense in the east and south of Ukraine, offensive operations in the Melitopol direction and offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction, destroy the enemy, step by step liberate the temporarily occupied territories, and consolidate on the achieved borders.



During the past day, 90 combat clashes took place.



Yesterday, Russian terrorists launched another rocket attack with an "Iskander-M" ballistic missile against a civilian object in the city of Mykolaiv.



In addition, the russian occupiers launched iranian shahed drones in the south of Ukraine, most of which were destroyed by air defense.



In total, the enemy carried out 12 missile and 60 air strikes, carried out 53 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Multi-apartment and private residential buildings, as well as other civilian infrastructure, were destroyed and damaged.



The russian occupiers conduct airstrikes in the following areas: Petropavlivka, Podoli, Pishchane of the Kharkiv region; Belogorivka, Luhansk region; Spirne, Vyimka, Vesele, Klishchiivka, Kurdyumivka, New York, Avdiivka, Berdychi, Oleksandropil, Novomykhailivka, Vugledar, Pavlivka of the Donetsk region; Robotyne, Novodanilivka, Zaporizhzhia region; Beryslav and Vesele, Kherson region.



About 150 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions came under the artillery fire of the russian invaders.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Pivnich" in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the zone of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group of troops in the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled more than 30 enemy attacks in the areas of Sinkivka and Ivanivka settlements of the Kharkiv region, as well as 12 attacks near Nadiya of the Luhansk region.



In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces did not allow the loss of positions in the Makiivka area of the Luhansk region.



In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position in the Klishchiivka area of the Donetsk region. In turn, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue their assault operations south of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, inflicting losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and entrenching themselves at the achieved boundaries.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, the enemy renewed offensive actions and does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers steadfastly hold the defense, inflicting numerous losses on the enemy. So, last day the enemy's losses were: almost 900 occupiers were killed and wounded, almost 50 tanks and more than 100 units of the enemy's armored vehicles were destroyed and damaged. Also, the offensive actions of the enemy were unsuccessful in the districts of Novokalynovy, Stepovy, and Severny of the Donetsk region.



In the Maryinka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assault operations with the support of aviation in the Mariinka area of the Donetsk region. Here, the Defense Forces repelled 16 enemy attacks.



In the Shakhtarsky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled enemy attacks in the Zolotf Nyva and Staromayorsky districts of the Donetsk region.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, our defenders did not allow the loss of positions in the Vervovoy district of the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Odesa" operational-strategic group of troops in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces are conducting a counter-battery fight, inflicting fire damage on the enemy's rear.



The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.



During the day, the aviation of the defense forces struck the command post, 13 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, and 4 more - on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems. Also, our defenders destroyed 4 operational-tactical reconnaissance UAVs.



Units of the missile forces hit the control post, 2 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 2 heavy flame-throwing systems of salvo fire TOS-1A "Solntsepok" and 13 artillery pieces of the enemy.



Estimated losses of the enemy last day totaled: 1,380 occupiers, 55 tanks, 120 armored fighting vehicles, 29 artillery systems, 4 anti-aircraft guns, 8 operational-tactical UAVs, 1 cruise missile and 33 vehicles.

russia’s losses in manpower - 1380 (!) soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

