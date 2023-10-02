Russia – Ukraine war updates as of October 2, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours of Russia - Ukraine war as of 6:00 a.m., October 2, 2023.

586 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,513 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defense in the east and south of Ukraine, offensive operations in the Melitopol direction and offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction, destroy the enemy, step by step liberate the temporarily occupied territories, and consolidate on the achieved borders.



During the past day, 38 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 10 missile and 89 air strikes, carried out 39 attacks from rocket salvo systems both on the positions of our troops and on civilian objects of our state. Also, on the night of October 1, the russian Federation struck Ukraine again, using about 30 shahed drones type from the south, southeast and north.

16 russian shahed drones were destroyed by the forces and means of anti-aircraft defense. As a result of russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



In addition, tonight the russian occupiers again attacked Ukraine with shahed drones. Information regarding the consequences of this terrorist attack is currently being clarified.



The settlements of Ivanivka, Kharkiv region, Belogorivka, Luhansk Region; Nove, Terny, Spirne, Vyimka, Vesele, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Kostyantynivka, Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka, Zolota Niva, Urozhayne, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia Region; Beryslav, Kozotske, Olhivka and Vysoke of the Kherson region suffered russian airstrikes.



More than 150 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



The russian occupiers did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Kupyansk direction.



In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks in the area of Makiyivka, Luhansk region.



In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position in the Andriivka area of the Donetsk region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Tavriya" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, the enemy tried to restore the lost position in the Avdiivka area of the Donetsk region, but was unsuccessful. In addition, our defenders successfully repelled enemy attacks in the Keramik, Stepovoy, Avdiivka, and Pervomaisky districts of the Donetsk region. The enemy carried out 11 unsuccessful attacks in Maryinka and Novomykhailivka districts of Donetsk region.



In the Shakhtarsky direction, the invaders unsuccessfully attacked in the Staromayorsky district of the Donetsk region.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy tried to restore the lost position in the Novodarivka and Verbovo regions of the Zaporizhzhia region, but was unsuccessful.



The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, offensive (assault) actions in the Bakhmut direction, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, continue to entrench themselves on the occupied borders and exhaust the enemy.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces are conducting a counter-battery fight, destroying supply depots and inflicting successful damage on the enemy's rear.



During the past day, the aviation of the defense forces made 13 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy.



Units of the missile forces hit the anti-aircraft missile complex, control post, ammunition depot and 16 artillery pieces of the enemy.



Estimated losses of the enemy last day were: 510 occupiers, 15 tanks, 9 armored fighting vehicles, 48 artillery systems, 3 anti-aircraft guns, 3 anti-aircraft vehicles, 18 operational-tactical UAVs, 26 vehicles and 5 units of special equipment.

russia’s losses in manpower - 510 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

