Russia – Ukraine war updates as of October 16, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours of Russia - Ukraine war as of 6:00 a.m., October 16, 2023.

600 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,527 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The russian Federation continues to ignore the laws and customs of waging war, uses terror tactics typical of the Kremlin, launches missile and air strikes, fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at a significant number of civilian objects of our state.



The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defense in the east and south of Ukraine, offensive operations in the Melitopol direction and offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction, destroy the enemy, step by step liberate the temporarily occupied territories, consolidate at the achieved borders.



About 70 combat clashes took place during the past day. Also, the Russian Federation launched another air and missile attack on Ukraine, using Kh-59 guided air missiles, Iskander-M ballistic missiles and Shahed-136/131 type UAVs. Information regarding the consequences of this terrorist attack is currently being clarified. In total, the enemy carried out 10 missile and 87 air strikes, carried out 68 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



The following settlements were hit by the russian airstrikes: Gremyach, Galaganivka, Chernihiv region; Pischane, Druzhelyubivka, Cherneshchyna, Kharkiv region; Nadia, Bilogorivka, Serebryansk forestry, Novolyubivka, Luhansk region; Hryhorivka, Siversk, Spirne, Klishchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultine, Bila Gora, Diliivka, Avdiivka, Ocheretine, Stepove, Maryinka, Pobyeda, Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region; Burgunka, Odradokamyanka, Mykolaivka, Olhivka, Stepanivka, Mykilske, Kherson of the Kherson region; Ivanivka, Mykolaiv region.



More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft defense unit in the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled more than 15 enemy attacks in the Sinkivka and Ivanivka districts of the Kharkiv region.



The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Lyman direction.



In the Bakhmut direction, our defenders repelled 5 enemy attacks in the area of Klishchiivka and Andriivka settlements of the Donetsk region. At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue assault operations south of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, inflict losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and consolidate on the achieved boundaries.



In the area of responsibility of the "Tavria" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Avdiivka, Keramik, Stepove, Tonenke, and Severna settlements of the Donetsk region. Here, our soldiers repelled more than 15 enemy attacks.



In the Mariinka direction, during the past day, the Defense Forces repelled more than 15 enemy attacks in the Mariinka district of the Donetsk region.



In the Shakhtarsky direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks in the area north of Priyutny, Donetsk region.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy tried 4 times to restore the lost position in the Robotyne region of the Zaporizhzhia region, without success.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Odesa" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces are conducting a counter-battery fight, successfully hitting the enemy's warehouses and rear.



The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.



During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 15 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, and one more - on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile complex. Our defenders also destroyed a Russian Mi-8 helicopter.



Units of missile forces hit 2 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 2 anti-aircraft defenses and 5 enemy artillery.

russia’s losses in manpower - 860 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Good morning. — Ukraine Front Lines (@EuromaidanPR) October 16, 2023

Ukraine Front Lines

Tags: