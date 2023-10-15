Russia – Ukraine war updates as of October 15, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours of Russia - Ukraine war as of 6:00 a.m., October 15, 2023.

599 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,526 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The russian Federation continues to ignore the laws and customs of waging war, uses terror tactics typical of the Kremlin, launches missile and air strikes, fires multiple rocket launchers at not only military, but a significant number of civilian objects in our country.



The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defense in the east and south of Ukraine, offensive operations in the Melitopol direction and offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction, destroy the enemy, step by step liberate the temporarily occupied territories, consolidate at the achieved borders.



About 60 combat clashes took place during the past day. In total, the enemy launched 2 rocket and 43 air strikes, carried out 59 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



The following settlements were hit by the russian airstrikes: Gremyachka, Chernihiv region; Golubivka, Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, Podoli, Pishchane of the Kharkiv region; Nevske, Bilogorivka, Serebryansk forestry of Luhansk region; Spirne, Rozdolivka, Klishchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Keramik, Ocheretyne, Progress, Lastochkine, Avdiyivka, Maryinka, Novomykhailivka, Urozhyne, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Novodarivka and Novodanilivka, Zaporizhzhia region; Beryslav, Kherson region.



About 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft defense unit in the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 10 enemy attacks in the Sinkivka and Ivanivka districts of the Kharkiv region.



In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy's offensive in the areas of Makiivka, Serebryansk Forestry of Luhansk Oblast, and Torsky of Donetsk Oblast. Here, our defenders repelled 7 enemy attacks.



In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian soldiers continue their assault south of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, inflict losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment, and establish themselves at the achieved boundaries.



In the area of responsibility of the "Tavria" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, the enemy does not stop trying to break through our defenses, but without success. Our defenders repelled 15 enemy attacks in the areas of Avdiivka, Tonenke, and Pervomaiske settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the Mariinka direction, during the past day, the Defense Forces repelled more than 10 enemy attacks in the Mariinka area of the Donetsk region.



The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Shakhtarsky direction.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the occupiers tried 5 times to restore the lost position in the Robotyne and Verbovoy districts of the Zaporizhzhia region, without success.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Kherson direction, the defense forces are conducting a counter-battery fight, destroying supply depots and successfully striking the enemy's rear.



The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 12 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, and 2 more - on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units of the missile forces hit the command post, 2 artillery pieces and the area where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

russia's losses in manpower - 880 soldiers on the Ukrainain soil for the last 24h.

Good morning. — Ukraine Front Lines (@EuromaidanPR) October 15, 2023 Ukraine Front Lines

Tags: