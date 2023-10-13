Russia – Ukraine war updates as of October 13, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours of Russia - Ukraine war as of 6:00 a.m., October 13, 2023.

597 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,524 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defense in the east and south of Ukraine, offensive operations in the Melitopol direction and offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction, destroy the enemy, step by step liberate the temporarily occupied territories, and consolidate on the achieved borders.



During the past day, 64 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy carried out 4 missile and 65 air strikes, carried out 54 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



The following settlements were hit by the russian airstrikes: Popivka, Seredyna Buda in the Sumy Region; Nevske, Bilogorivka, Novolyubivka, Serebryansk forestry of the Luhansk region; Siversk, Spirne, Vesele, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Novokalynove, Keramik, Stepove, Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Novodanilivka in the Zaporizhzhia region; Mykolaivka, Olhivka, Odradokamyanka, Kozatske, Ulyanivka of the Kherson region.



About 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Pivnich" in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group of troops in the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 5 enemy attacks in the Sinkivka area and 8 attacks near Ivanivka, Kharkiv region.



In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy's offensive in the areas of Makiyivka, southwest of Kreminnaya and Serebryansk forests of the Luhansk region, where our defenders repelled more than 5 enemy attacks.



In the direction of Bakhmut, our defenders continue their assault south of the Bakhmut, Donetsk region, inflict losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment, and establish themselves at the achieved boundaries.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, the enemy does not stop trying to break through our defenses, but without success. Our defenders repelled more than 20 enemy attacks in the areas of Avdiivka, Lastochkine, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Nevelske settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the Mariinka direction, during the past day, the Defense Forces successfully repelled more than 10 enemy attacks in the areas of Marinka, Pobeda, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region.



The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Shakhtarsky direction.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the invaders unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position in the Robotyne district of the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Odesa" operational-strategic group of troops in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces are conducting a counter-battery fight, destroying warehouses and successfully hitting the enemy's rear.



Defense forces of Ukraine continue the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, offensive and assault actions in the Bakhmut direction, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy.



The russian aggressors continue the violent and insidious russian passporting of Ukrainian citizens in the occupied territories. Therefore, in the village of Ahaymany, in the temporarily occupied Kherson Oblast, the oppressors of the occupation authorities and the russian occupiers threaten citizens of Ukraine who have not received a russian passport with the deprivation of parental rights, followed by the forced removal of their children to boarding schools in the temporarily occupied Crimea. Children whose parents have not received russian pseudo-documents are not admitted to schools and kindergartens.



Also, today the occupiers continue chaotic mining of the terrain in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine without drawing up mining maps and other necessary documentation. Thus, the reconnaissance unit of the russian occupiers, stationed in the area of the village of Kardashinka in the Kherson region, using boats stolen from the local population, mined the Ukrainian Konka and Stariy Dnipro rivers with anchor mines.



During the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces made 12 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 3 - on control points, and 4 - on enemy anti-aircraft missile complexes.



Units of the missile forces hit the area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 10 artillery pieces and the enemy's control post.



Estimated losses of the enemy in the last day totaled: 1,030 Russian occupiers, 26 tanks, 49 armored fighting vehicles, 44 artillery systems, 1 air defense device, 17 operational-tactical drones, 33 vehicles and a unit of special equipment.

russia’s losses in manpower - 1,030 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Good morning. — Ukraine Front Lines (@EuromaidanPR) October 13, 2023

Ukraine Front Lines

