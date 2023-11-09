Russia – Ukraine war updates as of November 9, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for November 9, 2023.

622 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,548 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The Russian Federation continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, and fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at numerous civilian objects of our state.



During the past day, 78 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy carried out 2 missile and 48 air strikes, carried out 79 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded and dead among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Also, the Russian occupiers launched another missile attack on Ukraine, using one Kh-59 and Kh-31 guided air missile each. The Kh-59 missile was destroyed by air defense forces and means.



The russian occupiers hit the following Ukrainian settlements by airstrikes: Petropavlivka, Kharkiv region; Spirne, Andriivka, Diliivka, Avdiivka, Novobakhmutivka, Oleksandropil, Novokalynovka, Maryinka, Novomykhailivka, Elizavetivka, Urozhane, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region, Novoivanivka of the Zaporizhia region.



More than 100 Ukrainian settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under the artillery fire of the Russian invaders.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Pivnich" in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the area of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk direction, the enemy conducted an unsuccessful assault in the area of the village of Synkivka, Kharkiv region, where our defenders repelled 6 enemy attacks.



In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted assault operations near Novoyehorivka, Luhansk region, without success.



In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled about 30 enemy attacks in the Bohdanivka, Khromovoy, Klishchiivka and Andriivka districts of the Donetsk region. In turn, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue their assault operations south of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, inflict losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and establish themselves at the achieved boundaries.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, the enemy does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our defenders firmly hold the defense and inflict significant losses on the invaders. The offensive actions of the enemy in the areas of Keramik, Stepove, Avdiivka, Severna, Pervomayske settlements of the Donetsk region were unsuccessful. Here, the Defense Forces repulsed more than 10 enemy attacks.



In the Mariinka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the Mariinka and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region, where Ukrainian soldiers repelled more than 20 attacks.



In the direction of Shakhtarsk, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the districts of Staromayorskyi and south of Prechistivka, Donetsk region.



The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Zaporizhzhia direction.



At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Odesa" operational-strategic group of troops in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces are conducting a counter-battery fight, inflicting fire damage on the enemy's rear.



The Russian occupiers continue to take away the looted Ukrainian harvest from the occupied territories.

Wheat is being loaded onto a barge in Berdyansk near sea berth No. 8 in the sea trade port.



On November 1, near the railway station in Simferopol, a group of mobilized Russian servicemen from the 26th regiment of the 20th motorized rifle division of the 8th army of the southern military district of the Russian terrorist forces staged a fight during which they seriously injured the deputy commander of the Russian 26th artillery regiment, Colonel Musurbekov. Already on November 7, the beaten terrorist Musurbekov died in a hospital in Simferopol. On the same day, the mobilized men who beat Musurbekov deserted from their unit. They changed into civilian clothes and fled from Crimea to the territory of the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 12 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 3 - on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile complexes.

The units of the missile forces hit 8 artillery units, 3 ammunition warehouses, 4 areas for the concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 3 anti-aircraft defense facilities, a radar station, 3 electronic warfare stations and one more important enemy target.



Approximate enemy losses of min total of 1,080 occupants, 15 tanks, 18 armored fighting vehicles, 36 artillery systems, 3 anti-aircraft guns, 5 air defense vehicles, 26 operational-tactical UAVs, 1 cruise missile, 39 vehicles and 5 units of special equipment.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 1,080 (!) soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

