Russia – Ukraine war updates as of November 24, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for November 24, 2023.

639 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,564 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The Russian Federation continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, and fires multiple rocket launchers not only at military personnel, but also at civilian objects of our state.



During the past day, 64 combat clashes took place. In total, the russian enemy launched 2 rocket and 42 air strikes, carried out more than 53 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



At night, the Russian occupiers struck Ukraine again, using 2 Kh-59 guided air missiles and 3 Shahed-136/131 type UAVs. All attack UAVs were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense.



Russian invaders hit with airstrikes the following Ukrainian settlements: Kostobobriv of the Chernihiv region; Oleksandria of the Sumy region; Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kupyansk, Kurylivka, Ivanivka of the Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka, Serebryan Forestry of the Luhansk Oblast; Spirne, Chasiv Yar, Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, Toretsk, Avdiivka, Maryinka, Novomykhailivka, Vodyane, Urozhane of the Donetsk region.



More than 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions also came under the artillery fire of the Russian occupiers.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Pivnich" in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, conducted assault operations in the area of Synkivka, where units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 3 attacks.



The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Lyman direction.



In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults near Klishchiivka and Andriivka, Donetsk region. Here, our defenders repelled 11 attacks. Defense forces of Ukraine continue their assault south of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, inflict losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and consolidate on the achieved boundaries.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic troop group "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense and inflict significant losses on the occupiers. The offensive actions of the enemy east of Novokalynovy, Avdiivka and Pervomaiskyi of the Donetsk region were unsuccessful, where the Defense Forces repelled 20 attacks.



In the Mariinka direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 14 enemy attacks in Mariinka, Georgiivka, and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region.



In the direction of Shakhtarsky, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults southwest of Staromayorsky, Donetsk region.



In the direction of Zaporizhzhia, the enemy carried out assaults west of Vervovoy Zaporizhzhia region, without success.



At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, our defenders will continue to maintain occupied positions on the left bank of the Dnieper, conduct counter-battery combat, and inflict fire damage on the enemy's rear.



Since November 20, the Russian occupiers have stepped up raids and searches of the homes of local residents in the settlements of the Bilinsky district of the temporarily occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region. The invaders carry out such pressure and intimidation actions selectively. Service dogs are involved in their raids to search for people.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck 11 areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment are concentrated.



Units of the missile forces hit 3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, a control post, an ammunition depot, an anti-aircraft defense device and 4 artillery devices of the enemy.

Estimated losses of the enemy in the last day totaled: 1100 occupiers, 30 tanks, 32 armored fighting vehicles, 31 artillery systems, 2 anti-aircraft guns, 4 anti-aircraft vehicles, 1 UAV of operational-tactical level, 32 vehicles and 1 unit of special equipment.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 1,100 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

