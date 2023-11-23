Russia – Ukraine war updates as of November 23, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for November 23, 2023.

638 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,563 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The adversary continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and airstrikes, and fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at civilian objects of our state.



During the past day, 74 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 3 missile and 43 air strikes, carried out more than 64 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. Also, on the night of November 22, the occupiers struck Ukraine again, using 14 attack UAVs of the "Shahed-136/131" type. All 14 Shaheds were destroyed by anti-aircraft defense. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



Russian occupiers hit the following Ukrainian settlements by airstrikes: Sinkivka, Podoli, Kupyansk-Vuzlovy, Stepova Novoselivka of the Kharkiv region; Serebryan Forestry, Belogorivka of the Luhansk Region; Spirne, Pivdenne, Oleksandropil, Avdiyivka, Vugledar of the Donetsk region.



More than 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kherson regions came under the artillery fire of the Russian invaders.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Pivnich" in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk direction, the enemy conducted assault operations in the areas of Synkivka, northeast of Petropavlivka and Ivanivka of the Kharkiv region, where the Defense Forces repelled 12 attacks.



The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Lyman direction.



The Russian occupiers did not conduct offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction either. In turn, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue their assault south of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, inflict losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment, and establish themselves at the achieved boundaries.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, the invaders do not stop trying to surround Avdiivka, but our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. The enemy's offensive actions east of Novobakhmutivka, north of Lastochkino, Avdiivka and Pervomaiskyi of the Donetsk region were unsuccessful, where the Defense Forces repelled 30 attacks.



In the Marinka direction, our defenders repelled 18 enemy attacks in the Marinka and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region.



In the Shakhtarsky direction, the enemy conducted an unsuccessful assault near Staromayorsky, Donetsk region.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried 4 times to restore the lost position in the Robotyne district of the Zaporizhzhia region.



At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, Ukrainian soldiers will continue to hold occupied positions on the left bank of the Dnieper, continue counter-battery combat, and inflict fire damage on the enemy's rear.



The occupiers continue the forced Russian passporting of Ukrainian citizens in the occupied territories. People are pressured and intimidated during constant checks of documents, not only on the streets, but also during constant house raids.



Therefore, on November 21, in the temporarily occupied village of Rozivka in the Zaporizhia region, units of the Russian occupation forces, together with local occupation security forces, checked the residents of private households and apartment buildings for the presence of Russian passports, as well as documents for ownership of real estate.



In the temporarily occupied Chaplinka, in the Kherson region, during November 17-21, servicemen of the occupying forces checked local residents for Russian passports and carried out a census of men of draft age.



And in the settlements of the northern part of the temporarily occupied Crimea, the so-called occupying "power" exerts constant pressure on local Ukrainian citizens. In particular, on November 21, representatives of the Russian special services conducted raids and carefully checked the population's personal belongings, mobile phones and documents.



During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 11 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy.



Units of the missile forces hit 13 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, a control post, an air defense device, 4 artillery Russian means and ammunition stockpiles of the enemy.



Estimated losses of the enemy last day were: 1,130 occupiers, 20 tanks, 36 armored fighting vehicles, 33 artillery systems, 3 anti-aircraft guns, 2 air defense vehicles, 15 operational-tactical UAVs, 39 vehicles and 2 units of special equipment.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 1,130 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Good morning. — Ukraine Front Lines (@EuromaidanPR) November 23, 2023

Ukraine Front Lines

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: