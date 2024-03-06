Russia – Ukraine war updates as of March 6, 2024

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for March 6, 2024.

742 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,666 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past day, 86 combat clashes took place.



In total, the russian occupiers carried out 4 missile and 106 air strikes, carried out 154 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

As a result of the Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population. High-rise and private buildings, as well as other objects of civil infrastructure, were destroyed and damaged.



On the night of March 6, 2024, Russian terrorists launched an aerial attack on the territory of Ukraine using five S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles and 42 Shahed-type attack drones.



As a result of combat operations, 38 shaheed drones were shot down in the Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Kharkiv, Vinnytsia, and Sumy regions.



During the past day, russian occupiers hit by airstrikes the following settlements: Kislivka, Mitrofanivka of the Kharkiv region; Novoyehorivka of the Luhansk Region; Terny, Chasiv Yar, Bohdanivka, Kurdyumivka, Druzhba, Semenivka, Ugledar of the Donetsk region; Malynyvka and Mala Tokmachka of the Zaporizhzhia region.



More than 140 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under the artillery fire of the Russian invaders.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Pivnich" in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic troop group "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.



In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 6 enemy attacks in the areas of Verkhnokamianske and Terna settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the Bakhmut direction, the defense forces of Ukraine repelled 2 enemy attacks in the areas of Ivanivske and Bila Gora settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 23 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Vodyane, Nevelske, Semenivka and Orlivka settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the defense forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the enemy in the districts of Georgiyivka, Novomykhailivka, Prechistivka, and Krasnohorivka of the Donetsk region, where the Russian invaders tried to break through the defenses of our troops 39 times.



In the Orihiv direction, the enemy launched 5 unsuccessful attacks in the areas of Gulyaipole, Malynivka and Robotyne settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock our units out of their positions. During the past day, the Russian invaders carried out 3 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of Ukrainian troops in this direction.



At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



Units of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine hit the enemy ship of project 22160 "Sergei Kotov".



During the past day, the aviation of the defense forces struck 11 areas of concentration of enemy personnel.



Units of the missile forces damaged 2 control points, 1 area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 1 ammunition warehouse, 1 anti-aircraft missile complex Buk-M1 and 1 radar complex of reconnaissance and fire control "Zoopark-1".



Last day, the total losses of the enemy amounted to: 1250 Russian invaders, 21 tanks, 40 armored combat vehicles, 50 artillery systems, one rocket salvo fire system, one air defense device, 58 operational-tactical level drones, one cruise missile, one ship, 56 vehicles and 12 units of special equipment.

