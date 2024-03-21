Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for March 21, 2024.

757 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,681 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past day, 70 combat clashes took place.



In total, over the past 24 hours, the Russian occupiers have launched 4 missile and 69 airstrikes, and fired 123 salvo rockets at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population.



On the night of March 21, 2024, Russian terrorists attacked the territory of Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic and aeroballistic missiles, Kh-47M2 Kinzhal, and also used 29 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from 11 Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the region of Volgodonsk and Engels in Russia.



The main direction of the attack was Kyiv.



As a result of successful combat work, all enemy missiles were shot down in the Kyiv region!



During the past day, the settlements of Hrytsenkovo, Popivka, Velika Pysarivka of the Sumy region were hit by airstrikes of the Russian occupiers; Oleksandrivka, Kozacha Lopan and Veterinarne of the Kharkiv region; Belogorivka, Luhansk Region; Ivanivka, Terny, Rozdolivka, Vesele, Sviato-Pokrovske, Siversk, Kolodyazi, Liman, Ocheretyne, Urozhaine, Maksimivka, Dokuchaivsk, Novomykhailivka, Vodyane, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Novodarivka, Zaporizhzhia Region; Antonivka, Kherson region.



About 150 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under the artillery fire of the Russian invaders.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy did not carry out offensive operations last day.



In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 17 enemy attacks in the areas of populated areas: Bilogorivka, Zolotarivka, Luhansk region, and Yampolivka, Terny, Rozdolivka, Vesele, Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops.



In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 5 enemy attacks in the areas of Bohdanivka, Ivanovske, and Klishchiivka settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the Avdiivka direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 14 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Semenivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Netaylove, Nevelske settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of: Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodyanyi, Urozhainy, where the Russian invaders, with the support of aviation, tried 24 times to break through the defense of our troops.



In the Orihiv direction, Russian invaders, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops 7 times in the areas of Staromayorske settlements of Donetsk region and Robotyne of Zaporizhzhya region.



In the Kherson area, the Russian occupiers are trying to knock out the Ukrainian units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. During the past day, the enemy launched 3 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops on the left bank of the Dnieper.



At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck 10 areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.



Units of the missile forces inflicted damage on the enemy's ammunition.



Last day, the total losses of the enemy amounted to: 750 Russian invaders, 4 tanks, 16 armored combat vehicles, 26 artillery systems, one rocket salvo fire system, 10 operational-tactical level drones, 44 vehicles and 3 units of special equipment.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 750 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

— Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) March 21, 2024

