Russia – Ukraine war updates as of March 12, 2024

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for March 12, 2024.

748 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,672 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past day, 72 combat clashes took place.



In total, the enemy launched 8 rocket and 114 air strikes, carried out 107 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population.



During the past day, the following settlements of the Chernihiv region were hit by the russian airstrikes: Obukhivka, Ambarne, Kupyansk, Petropavlivka of the Kharkiv region; Kryvoshiivka and Bilogorivka of the Luhansk Region; Druzhba, Toretsk, Terny, Yampolivka, Fedorivka, Chasiv Yar, Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Zavitne, Oleksandropil, Novopokrovske, Novoselivka Persha, Novomykhailivka, Vodyane, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka and Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region; Nikopol of the Dnipropetrovsk region.



During the night, the russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine, using 22 Shahed drones. 17 attack UAVs were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine.



More than 145 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.



On the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft defense unit in the Kupyansk direction.



In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled 15 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Bilogorivka, Luhansk region, Hryhorivka, and Terna, Donetsk region.



In the Bakhmut direction, the Defense Forces repelled 6 enemy attacks in the areas of Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Stupochki and east of Chasovoy Yar of the Donetsk region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Tavria" anti-aircraft defense unit, in the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 16 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Novomykhailivka, and Pobeda of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried 21 times to break through the defenses of our troops.



In the Orihiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 7 times in the areas of Robotyne, Staromayorsky and north-western Verbovy of the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" anti-aircraft missile defense system, in the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to knock out our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. So, during the day, 1 attempt was made to storm the positions of our troops.



At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 8 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 1 enemy control point.



Units of the missile forces damaged 2 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, the Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile complex and the 1L219 "Zoopark" counter-battery radar complex.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 920 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Tags: