Russia - Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of June 29, 2024.

857 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,780 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 10:00 a.m. June 27, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct a defensive operation.



On the night of June 29, 2024, the enemy attacked with 10 attack drones from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region (Russian Federation).



As a result of combat work, all 10 "shaheeds" were shot down within Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy and Vinnytsia regions.



During the past day, 170 combat clashes were recorded.



According to detailed information, yesterday, in total, the enemy hit the positions of our troops and populated areas with two rocket strikes, using three rockets, 88 air strikes (in particular, dropped 150 guided air bombs), carried out almost 4,400 attacks, 110 - with the use of rocket salvo systems , over 1,200 kamikaze drone attacks of various types.



In the past day, aviation and missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two artillery pieces, four anti-aircraft weapons, two EW stations and 11 enemy personnel concentration areas.



As a result, the total losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1,070 soldiers last day. The russian enemy also lost seven tanks, 25 armored fighting vehicles, 57 artillery systems, 29 drones OTR, two missiles, 54 vehicles and five units of special equipment.



Today, as of this time, there have been 37 combat clashes. The invaders carried out 12 airstrikes with 35 air defense systems and 25 strikes with kamikaze drones, 630 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas.



In the Kharkiv direction, there have now been six attacks by occupiers in the Vovchansk region. Two - repulsed, clashes in four locations continue. The situation is under control. During the last day, the invaders lost 129 lives, 40 of them irretrievably. Three armored fighting vehicles, eight cars and three units of special equipment were destroyed. In particular, one tank, three BBMs, three artillery systems and two cars were damaged. 35 enemy dugouts were hit and one ammunition depot was destroyed.



In the Kupyansk direction, the attack on our positions in the Stelmakhivka area continues. The situation is under control.



Two enemy assaults have already been repulsed in the Siversk direction. And the invaders' three attempts to advance near Spirny and Vyimka continue. Ukrainian soldiers inflict complex fire damage on the enemy.



Since the beginning of the day, there have been five clashes in the Kramatorsk direction. Two attacks near Kalynyvka were repulsed, fighting is ongoing in the area of ​​Chasiv Yar. The Russian aggressor has no success.



The enemy is actively operating in the Toretsk direction - today he is trying to dislodge our defenders from positions near Toretsk. The battle continues in three locations.



The enemy remains especially active in the Pokrovsky direction. Since the beginning of the day, he has made eight attempts to break through our defenses in the areas of Vozdvizhenka, Progress and Sokol. Four of them are still ongoing. Defense forces are taking measures to exhaust the offensive potential of the occupiers.



In the Kurakhiv direction, the attack of the invaders on Paraskoviivka continues. The situation is under the control of the Defense Forces. Five more assaults were repulsed in the Kostyantynivka area. The enemy suffered losses. Counting is underway.



In the Vremivsk direction, the Russian aggressor is trying to advance in the area of ​​Vodyanyi. Ukrainian units deter the invaders with fire.



Orihiv direction. Our soldiers suppressed an attempt by the occupiers to break through the defenses in the Novodanilivka area.



The enemy did not conduct active offensive operations in the remaining areas.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 1,070 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) June 29, 2024

Ukraine Front Lines

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: