Russia - Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of June 26, 2024.

854 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,777 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 10:00 a.m. June 26, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

During the past day, 142 combat clashes took place.



Over the past day, in total, the russian forces hit the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas with 2 rocket strikes, using 2 rockets, 61 air strikes (in particular, dropped 96 anti-aircraft missiles), carried out more than 4,000 attacks, 96 of them from rocket salvo systems fire.



Also, the Air Force and missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit two control points and 12 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.



During the last day, the total losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1,220 soldiers. In addition, the russian enemy lost four tanks, 19 armored combat vehicles, 40 artillery systems, 22 BpLA operational-tactical level, 45 vehicles and six units of special equipment.



Since the beginning of this day, 36 combat clashes have already taken place. The invaders carried out one missile and ten air strikes using 22 anti-aircraft missiles, struck 44 kamikaze drones and shelled the positions of our troops and populated areas almost 600 times.



In the Kharkiv direction, two attacks by the occupiers are currently underway in the Vovchansk rayon. The situation is under control. Last day, the invaders lost 146 people killed and wounded in the direction.

Three anti-aircraft guns, an artillery system, five cars and three units of special equipment were destroyed. Seven more pieces of weapons and military equipment were also damaged. 37 enemy dugouts and three of his ammunition warehouses were hit.



Since the beginning of the day, there have already been two enemy attacks in the Berestovo and Stelmakhivka areas in the Kupyansk direction. The situation is under control.



In the Lyman direction, one attack by the invaders was repulsed. At the same time, fighting continues in the districts of Kopanok, Grekivka, Makiivka, and Torskyi. The total number of clashes at this time is six.



Moderate activity of the Russian occupiers is observed in the Siversky direction. Today, the enemy tried 5 times to dislodge the Ukrainian defenders from the occupied positions near Bilogorivka, Spirny and Rozdolivka. Two attacks by the Russian invaders were repulsed, and the fighting continues.



In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupying forces do not stop trying to advance in the direction of Chasiv Yar, near which the fighting continues. The attack in the direction of Klishchiivka has already been repulsed. The Ukrainian defenders reliably hold the defense in the specified area and give a decent rebuff to the aggressor.



Today, units of the Defense Forces successfully stopped the enemy's assault in the direction of Horlivka - Severny.



In the Pokrovsky direction, Ukrainian defenders are taking measures to prevent Russian troops from advancing deep into our territory. 13 combat clashes have already taken place today. The enemy continues to put pressure on the positions of our defenders near Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvizhenka, Progress, Yevgenivka, Sokol and Novoselivka Pershoya. Six attacks have been repulsed, fighting continues. The situation is under the control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.



According to detailed information, the losses of Russian troops in the past day in this direction amounted to almost 300 people killed and wounded, a tank, two armored vehicles, two artillery systems and two cars were destroyed. Another tank, two guns, two vehicles and BBM of the invaders were damaged.



In the Kurakhiv direction, one enemy assault near Paraskoviyvka was unsuccessful. At the same time, the battle continues in the Nevelsky district.



In the Vremiv direction, the enemy's attack near Urozhany was not successful. The occupiers left.



In the Orihiv direction, two assaults by the occupying forces failed in the Robotyny region and near Malaya Tokmachka.



In the rest of the directions, the situation did not undergo significant changes.



The Defense Forces of Ukraine are taking all necessary measures to deter the enemy's offensive and exhaust its combat potential.

russia's losses in manpower - 1,220 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

