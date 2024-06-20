Russia - Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of June 20, 2024.

848 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,771 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 10:30 a.m. June 20, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct a defensive operation.



On the night of June 20, 2024, the russian invaders attacked Ukraine, using air- and ground-based missiles, as well as Iranian shahed attack drones. In total, the enemy used 9 missiles of various types and 27 attack UAVs.



Critical infrastructure objects were attacked. Anti-aircraft defense worked in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Poltava and Vinnytsia regions.



As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 32 air targets were shot down: 4 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, an Kh-59 guided air missile, 27 Shahed-type attack UAVs.



During the day, 158 combat clashes were recorded at the front.



According to detailed information, over the past day, the enemy has hit the positions of our troops and populated areas with a total of three missile strikes, using 3 missiles, 53 air strikes (in particular, dropped 76 anti-aircraft missiles), carried out more than 4,000 attacks, 89 of them from rocket salvo systems fire.



In the past day, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 12 personnel concentration areas, four artillery systems, three anti-aircraft systems, an electronic warfare station, a radar station and another important enemy object.



As a result, the total losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1170 people last day. The enemy also lost three tanks, 18 armored combat vehicles, 45 artillery systems, one anti-aircraft missile system, two air defense systems, 39 operational-tactical BpLA, one missile, 56 vehicles and six units of special equipment.



Today, as of this time, there have been 47 combat clashes. The invaders carried out 523 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.



In the Kupyansk direction, 5 assault operations are underway in the areas of Stepova Novoselevka, Pishchany, Stelmakhivka, and Terni. Three more enemy attacks near Stelmakhivka have already been repulsed. The situation is under control.



In the Siverskyi direction, a battle is taking place in the area of ​​Rozdolivka. And our soldiers near this settlement have already repelled four attempts by the invaders to advance. The losses of the enemy are specified.



Since the beginning of the day, there have been six skirmishes in the Kramatorsk direction. Three attacks near Ivanivskyi and Andriyivka were repelled, and fighting is ongoing in the districts of Klishchiivka and Kalynyvka. The Russian aggressor has no success.



The russian enemy has become more active in the Toretsk direction - today he is trying to dislodge our defenders from positions near Shumy and New York. The battle continues.



The enemy remains especially active in the Pokrovsky direction. Since the beginning of the day, he has made 12 attempts to break through our defenses in the areas of Oleksandropol, Novooleksandrivka, Sokol, Novoselivka Pershoya and Tonenko. Ten of them are still ongoing. The situation is tense, the Defense Forces are taking measures to exhaust the offensive potential of the occupiers.



Yesterday's activity of the invaders in the direction led to their loss of 245 people killed and wounded. One BBM, an artillery system and a car were destroyed. Two armored fighting vehicles, four guns and two enemy vehicles were damaged.



In the Kurakhiv direction, seven attacks by invaders continue in the districts of Georgiyivka, Pobyeda, Kostyantynivka, and Paraskoviyvka. The situation is under the control of the Defense Forces.



In the Vremivsk direction, the enemy is trying to advance from the Vodyane area. Our units restrain the enemy with fire.



The occupiers did not conduct active offensive actions in the remaining areas.

russia's losses in manpower - 1,170 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) June 20, 2024

EMPR

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: