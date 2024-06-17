Russia - Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of June 17, 2024.

845 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,768 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 10:30 a.m. June 17, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.



During the past day, 123 combat clashes took place.



According to the specified information. in the past day, in total, the enemy launched 2 missile strikes on the positions of our troops and populated areas, using 3 missiles, 45 air strikes (in particular, using 66 anti-aircraft missiles), carried out more than 3,500 attacks, including 93 using rocket salvo systems.

In general, the total losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1,080 people last day. The enemy also lost two tanks, 18 armored combat vehicles, 14 artillery systems, eight OTR BpLA, 24 cars and 12 units of special equipment.



During the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces hit 10 areas of concentration of enemy personnel.



Since the beginning of this day, 42 combat clashes have already taken place. The invaders carried out 27 attacks with kamikaze drones and shelled the positions of our troops and peaceful settlements more than 500 times.



In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy twice attacked the positions of units of the Defense Forces in the Vovchansk region. Fighting continues.



According to detailed information, the Russians lost 175 occupiers killed and wounded in this direction yesterday, two cars and a unit of the aggressor's special equipment were destroyed. In addition, 33 enemy personnel shelters and an ammunition warehouse were damaged.



In the Kupyansk direction, there is a battle with the occupiers in the area of ​​Pishchany. The situation is under control.



In the Lyman direction, the enemy is actively attacking in the areas of Grekivka, Makiivka, and Torsky. In total, there are seven clashes. The situation is under the control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Two enemy assaults on Ukrainian positions continue near Vyimka and Rozdolivka in the Siverskyi direction.



In the Kramatorsk direction, since the beginning of the day, there have already been two unsuccessful combat clashes for the occupiers near Klishchiivka.



Today, in the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy made 14 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions. One attack towards Novooleksandrivka was repulsed. Fighting continues in Yevhenivka, Novoselivka Persha, Umansky and Novooleksandrivka districts. The enemy is most active near the last one.



Yesterday in the Pokrovsky direction, according to detailed information, the enemy suffered significant losses: 321 occupiers were killed and wounded, our soldiers destroyed and damaged one armored combat vehicle. Five dugouts of the occupiers were also damaged.



In the Kurakhiv direction, the enemy is trying to break through our defenses in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, and Paraskoviivka. Four attacks by invaders were successfully repelled by Ukrainian soldiers. The assault near Krasnohorivka continues.



According to the updated information, the losses of the Russian troops in the past day in this direction amounted to 60 people killed and wounded, and an enemy electronic communications station was destroyed.



In the Orihiv direction, the aggressor unsuccessfully tried to dislodge Ukrainian soldiers from their positions in the areas of Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka.



In the rest of the directions, the situation did not undergo significant changes.



Thanks to the flexibility of our defense system and the coherence of the units' actions, Ukrainian soldiers confidently hold their positions. In some places, active actions are carried out. So, in particular, in Donetsk region, Ukrainian soldiers captured an enemy tank and captured several Russian occupiers.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 1,080 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil fir the last 24h.

EMPR

