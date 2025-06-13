Russia – Ukraine war updates as of June 13, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of June 13, 2025.

1,206 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 4,118 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 08:00 a.m. June 13, 2025 regarding the Russian invasion.

The 1206th day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine has begun.



In total, 209 combat clashes were recorded yesterday.



The enemy carried out 78 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropped 124 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out more than 5200 attacks, 108 of them from multiple launch rocket systems, and engaged 3135 kamikaze drones for destruction.



The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Kozatske, Novopil in the Donetsk region; Novozlatopil, Olhivske, Hulyaipole, Priyutne, Prymorske, Bilogirya, Chumatske in the Zaporizhzhia region; Lviv in the Kherson region.



Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 19 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, 4 artillery pieces and two command posts of the Russian invaders.



In the Kharkiv direction, our troops repelled two enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk direction, 9 attacks by the invaders took place over the past day. The defense forces repelled the enemy’s assault actions in the directions of Pishchane and Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 22 times. It tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Nadiya, Novyi Mir, Yampolivka, Torske and in the direction of the settlement of Shandryholove.



In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four enemy attacks over the past day. Units of the invaders tried to advance in the areas of Serebryanka and Verkhnyokamyanske.



In the Kramatorsk direction, seven clashes were recorded near Chasiv Yar and in the direction of Bila Hora.



In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 23 attacks near the settlements of Diliivka, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Romanivka and in the direction of the settlements of Rusyn Yar, Oleksandro-Kalynove and Yablunivka.



In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 66 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Myrolyubivka, Andriivka, Lysivka, Malynivka, Myrne, Yelizavetivka, Promyn, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Horikhove and in the directions of Oleksiivka, Poltavka and Muravka.



In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 34 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Vesele, Bahatyr, Skudne, Dniproenergiya, Fedorivka, Novosilka, Vilne Pole, Novyi Komar, Shevchenko and towards the settlements of Myrne, Zaporizhzhia, Komar.



In the Hulyaipil direction, the enemy conducted one offensive operation near the settlement of Malynivka.



In the Orikhivka direction today, the enemy conducted four attacks in the area of ​​Novoandreivka and towards Pavlivka.



In the Prydniprovsky direction, the aggressor conducted one futile attempt to advance to the positions of our defenders.



In the Kursk direction, 27 combat clashes of varying intensity took place over the past day. In addition, the enemy carried out 18 air strikes using 34 guided aerial bombs, and also carried out 225 artillery attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including five from multiple launch rocket systems.



In the Volyn and Polissya directions, no signs of the formation of offensive enemy groups have been detected.



Ukrainian soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the russian enemy’s offensive potential in the rear.



In total, the losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1,220 soldiers. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized one tank, five armored combat vehicles, 42 artillery systems, three multiple launch rocket systems, 72 unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational-tactical level and 106 vehicles of the invaders.

The estimated total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 13.06.25 pic.twitter.com/QeDCQWtsMa — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) June 13, 2025

EMPR

Tags: