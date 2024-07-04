Russia - Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of July 4, 2024.

862 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,784 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 8:00 a.m. July 4, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

During the past 24 hours, 161 combat clashes were recorded.



According to detailed information, yesterday the russian aggressor launched 6 missile strikes (with sixteen missiles), 60 air strikes (using 96 anti-aircraft missiles), fired more than four thousand shots, 98 of them from rocket salvo systems, on the positions of our troops and populated areas 1246 kamikaze drones.



As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population.



The enemy carried out airstrikes, in particular, in the areas of the settlements of Liptsi, Ruska Lozova, Synkivka, Kupyansk, Mali Prohody, Neskuchne, Slobozhanske, Borova, Stepova Novoselivka, Pischane, Ruska Lozova of the Kharkiv region and in the city of Kharkiv; Katerynivka, Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, New York, Kostyantynivka, Oleksandropil, Lozuvatske, Siversk, Novoselivka Persha, Vremivka, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Kamianske of the Zaporizhzhia region; Shlyakhove, Kozatske, Burgunka, Tyahinka of the Kherson region.



In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy continued offensive (assault) actions with the support of aviation, a total of 15 combat clashes took place here in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Hlyboke and Liptsi.



In the Kupyansk direction, the number of clashes per day was eight. The defense forces repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Sinkivka in the Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region.



In the Lyman direction, our troops stood in the way of 32 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Grekivka, Makiivka, Nevske in Luhansk region, Terna in Donetsk region, and Serebryansk forestry.

In the Siversky direction, the Defense Forces repelled three attacks in the Verkhnokamyanskyi and Viimka districts of the Donetsk region.



In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped eight attempts by the enemy to break through our defenses in the districts of Klishchiivka, Kalynyvka, Ivanivskyi and Chasovoy Yar of the Donetsk region.



In the Toretsk direction, the aggressor became significantly more active - he committed 25 attacks, in particular, in the areas of the settlements of Dilyivka, Toretsk, Severnye and New York in Donetsk region.



In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled 37 attacks by the occupiers near the settlements of Kalinove, Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvizhenka, Yevgenivka, Progress, Yasnobrodivka, Umanske, and Karlivka of the Donetsk region.



In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the area of ​​Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Paraskoviivka and Kostiantynivka settlements, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops 16 times.



In the Vremivsk direction, the enemy carried out five attacks on our positions in the Vodyanyi and Urozhany districts of the Donetsk region.



In the Orihiv direction, nine combat clashes took place near the settlements of Robotyne and Shcherbaki in Zaporizhzhia.



In the Dnieper direction, the occupiers will continue to try to knock out units of the Defense Forces from their positions on the bridgeheads. All three Russian attacks were unsuccessful.



On the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. No signs of formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.



On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducts sabotage and intelligence activities, shelling populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation, in particular, Dmitrivka, Taratutyne, Myropilske, Girsk, Novovasylivka, Stara Huta, Chuykivka were affected.



At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, deplete the enemy's combat potential along the entire line of battle and in the rear.



Over the past day, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit the control post, two ammunition depots, an air defense system, an artillery system, 14 personnel concentration areas and OVT.



In general, the total losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1,200 people last day. Our soldiers also destroyed nine tanks, 17 armored combat vehicles, 65 artillery systems, two air defense systems, 26 anti-aircraft anti-aircraft missiles, six missiles, 73 vehicles and four units of special equipment.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 1,200 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) July 4, 2024

