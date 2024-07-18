Russia - Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of July 18, 2024.

876 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,796 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 8:00 p.m. July 18, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

During the past day, 144 combat clashes were recorded.



According to detailed information, yesterday the enemy launched a missile attack on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas with one missile, 67 air strikes, using, in particular, 104 anti-aircraft missiles. In addition, he carried out 4,605 ​​attacks, 94 of them from rocket salvo systems.



The aggressor carried out airstrikes in the areas of Hlyboke, Liptsi, Mali Prohody, Staritsa, Synkivka settlements of the Kharkiv region; Terny, Lyman, Makiivka, Spirne, Chasiv Yar, Dobropillia, Severnye, Toretsk, Oleksandropil, Umanske, Pokrovsk, Zhelanne, Progress, Arkhangelske, Katerynivka, Urozhane and Vodyane of the Donetsk region; Gulyaipole, Lobkove, Rivnopil, Kamianske and Pyatikhatki in Zaporizhzhia region.



Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces made two strikes on concentrations of military equipment and manpower of the enemy, hit two control points, an air defense vehicle, four radar and EW stations and two more important enemy objects.



In total, the Russian invaders lost 1,130 people last day. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed seven tanks, 12 armored combat vehicles, 54 artillery systems, 50 operational-tactical UAVs, 92 vehicles and seven units of special equipment.



In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy continued offensive and assault actions. 20 combat clashes took place here. All - in the districts of Hlybokoy and Vovchansk. The occupiers actively used bomber aircraft for strikes.



In the Kupyansk direction, the number of attacks per day increased to 11. The defense forces repelled all enemy assaults near Sinkivka, Novoosykovo, Andriivka, Berestovo, and Stelmakhivka.



In the Lyman direction, our troops stopped ten attacks by the occupiers near Grekivka, Makiivka, Terny, Torsky, as well as in Serebryansky forest.



In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled ten assaults. The enemy tried to advance near Spirny, Verkhnyokamyansky, Viyimka, and Rozdolivka.



In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped six enemy attempts to break through our defenses. The main efforts of the occupiers, with the support of aviation, were applied in the area of ​​Chasiv Yar.



Yesterday, the invaders continued to actively operate in the Toretsk direction. In total, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders in the Northern and New York areas 29 times. He carried out airstrikes with KABs.



In the Pokrovsky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 26 assaults and attacks in the areas of settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvizhenka, Kalinove, Karlivka, Novoselivka Persha and Yasnobrodivka, where the invaders, with the support of aviation, tried to dislodge our units from the occupied lines.



In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces stopped enemy attacks near Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, and Paraskoviivka, where the enemy tried 12 times to break through the defenses of our troops.



In the Vremivsk direction, the enemy launched three assaults on our positions near Kostyantynivka and Novodarivka.



In the Orihiv direction, seven combat clashes took place in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriivka. In addition, the invaders fired about a hundred unguided aerial missiles in the directions of Gulyaipol, Lobkovo, Rivnopol, Kamianskoye and Pyatikhatok.



In the Dnieper direction, the occupiers will continue to try to knock out units of the Defense Forces from their positions on the left bank of the Dnieper. Five Russian attacks were unsuccessful.



The operational situation on the Volyn and Poliske directions has not changed much. There were no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups.



On the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the occupiers maintain a military presence, fire on populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation, and carry out sabotage and intelligence activities in Ukraine.



Fighting continues almost along the entire contact line. Ukrainian soldiers hold back enemy attacks. Our artillery, reconnaissance, aviation, and unmanned systems are conducting combat work while exhausting the enemy's forces.

russia's losses in manpower - 1,130 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) July 18, 2024

