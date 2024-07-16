Russia - Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of July 16, 2024.

874 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,794 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 8:00 p.m. July 16, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

During the past day, 119 combat clashes took place.



According to detailed information, over the past day, the enemy has struck one missile strike with one missile, 131 air strikes, dropped 135 guided air bombs, used 909 kamikaze drones to destroy 909 kamikaze drones, carried out 4,323 attacks, of which 139 - from reactive systems of salvo fire.



In particular, the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Liptsi, Veterinarne, Borshchove, Hlyboke, Vesele, Bely Kolodyaz of the Kharkiv region were hit by russian airstrikes; Serebryan forestry; Torske, Chasiv Yar, Katerynivka, Elizavetivka, Staromlynivka, Makarivka, New York, Toretsk, Oleksandropil, Zhelanne, Ivanivka, Novoselivka Persha of the Donetsk region; Otradokamyanka, Mykolaivka, Tokarivka of the Kherson region.



Last day, the total losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1,110 soldiers. In addition, our soldiers neutralized 13 tanks, 36 armored combat vehicles, 44 artillery systems, 45 anti-aircraft defense systems, 57 vehicles and eight units of special equipment.



Yesterday, the aviation and missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces inflicted damage on 11 areas of concentration of personnel, a control post, two air defense vehicles, a radar and an EW station of the enemy.



A total of 18 combat clashes took place in the Kharkiv direction. Battles took place near Vovchansk and Hlybokoy. The enemy actively used aviation to support the assault operations.



In the Kupyansk direction, the number of attacks was five yesterday. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Petropavlivka in the Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region.



In the Lyman direction, our troops repelled eight attacks by the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Nevsky, Luhansk and Terni, Donetsk regions.



In the Siverskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled seven assaults near Bilogorivka in the Luhansk region, Rozdolivka, Verkhnokamyansky and Spirnyi in the Donetsk region.



In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped six attempts by the enemy to break through the defenses in the Hryhorivka and Chasovoy Yar districts of the Donetsk region.



The enemy launched 14 attacks in the Toretsk direction. He concentrated his efforts towards New York and the North. He supported his actions with bombing and attack aircraft strikes.



In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled 31 assaults in the areas of Novoselivka Persha, Novooleksandrivka, Progress and Yasnobrodivka settlements of the Donetsk region, where the aggressor, with the support of aviation, tried to dislodge our units from their occupied positions.



In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka, and Karlivka, where the enemy tried to capture our fortifications 17 times.



In the Vremivsk direction, the aggressor carried out seven unsuccessful assaults near Vodyanyi, Kostyantynivka and Makarivka of the Donetsk region.



Three times the occupiers unsuccessfully stormed our positions in the Orihiv direction, in the area of ​​Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriivka.



In the Dnieper direction, the enemy does not stop trying to knock our units out of their positions. Three unsuccessful assaults by enemy infantry were repulsed by Ukrainian soldiers.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. There were no signs of the formation of offensive groups of occupiers.



On the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy continues to carry out sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shelling populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation, increasing the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine.



At the same time, our soldiers are exhausting the enemy along the entire battle line and in the rear.

Russia’s losses in manpower 1,110 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) July 16, 2024

