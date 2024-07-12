Russia - Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of July 12, 2024.

870 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,790 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 8:00 a.m. July 12, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

The enemy continues active offensive actions, tries to break through the defense of our troops. The defense forces resolutely restrain the enemy onslaught and respond harshly to any activity of the occupiers.



During the past day, 120 combat clashes were recorded.



According to detailed information, over the past day, the aggressor struck one missile strike (with the use of five missiles) at the positions of our troops and populated areas, dropped more than a hundred guided air bombs, and carried out 4,480 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas.



The enemy carried out airstrikes, in particular, in the areas of Mali Prohody, Liptsi, Vesele, Vovchansk, Slobozhanske, Hlyboke, Kupyansk, Stepova Novoselivka, Hlushkivka, Borova settlements of the Kharkiv region; Lyman, Vyimka, Ivano-Daryivka, Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, Severny, New York, Oleksandropil, Vozdvizhenka, Elizavetivka, Kostyantynivka of the Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia region; Tyaginka and Tokarivka, Kherson region.



The enemy continued active operations in the Kharkiv direction. In total, six enemy assaults took place here in the Vovchansk and Hlyboky districts. The occupiers used aviation for support.



In the Kupyansk direction, the number of combat clashes per day amounted to seven. The defense forces repelled attacks, in particular, in the areas of Synkivka, Vilshana of the Kharkiv region, and Berestovo in Donetsk region.



In the Lyman direction, our troops stood in the way of eleven enemy assaults in the Makiivka and Nevsky districts.



In the Siverskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled eight attacks in the areas of Belogorivka, Luhansk Region, Verkhnokamyansky, Rozdolivka, and Vyimka, Donetsk Region.



In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped five attempts by the enemy to break through the defenses of our defenders in the districts of Klishchiivka, Chasovoy Yar, and Ivanivsky, Donetsk region.



In the Toretsk direction, the enemy made 18 attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Severnye, Zalizne and New York settlements in Donetsk region.



In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled 41 attacks by the occupiers near the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvizhenka, Kalinove, Novoselivka Persha, Sokil, Progress, Yasnobrodivka and Karlivka of the Donetsk region. The enemy concentrated its efforts near Novooleksandrivka, where as many as 14 skirmishes took place.



In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the area of ​​the settlements of Georgiivka, Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka, and Kostiantynivka, where, according to detailed information, the enemy stormed our positions six times.



In the Vremivsk direction, the occupiers carried out 11 assaults on our positions. The invaders were most active near Urozhany, Donetsk region, where they carried out seven attacks.



In the Gulyaipil direction, the situation has not undergone significant changes. One attack of the invaders in the direction of Gulyaipol was repulsed. Loss of positions is not allowed.



Two combat clashes took place in the Orihiv direction, in particular near Mala Tokmachka, in Zaporizhzhia.



In the Dnieper direction, the occupiers will continue to try to knock out units of the Defense Forces from their positions on the bridgeheads. Two Russian attacks were unsuccessful.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. No signs of formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.



On the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducts sabotage and intelligence activities, and attacks populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation.



Reducing the combat potential of the enemy, yesterday the aviation and missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit six control points, an artillery system, an electronic warfare station and an enemy personnel concentration area.



As a result, the total losses of the Russian invaders amounted to more than 1,030 people last day. Also, our soldiers neutralized nine tanks, 23 armored combat vehicles, 48 ​​artillery systems, two anti-aircraft vehicles, 26 BpLA operational-tactical level, five missiles, 84 vehicles and eight units of special equipment.

russia's losses in manpower - 1,030 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

