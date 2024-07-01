Russia - Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of July 1, 2024.

859 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,782 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 8:00 a.m. July 1, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

During the past day, 142 combat clashes were recorded.



According to detailed information, over the past day, the russian enemy hit the positions of our troops and populated areas with three rockets, using four rockets, 59 airstrikes (a total of 89 KAB), launched almost 4,600 attacks, 94 of them from rocket salvo systems.



The areas of the settlements: Staritsa, Vovchansk, Gur'iv Kozachok, Liptsi, Tokarivka Druga, Vesele, Neskuchne, Dergachi, Slobozhanske of the Kharkiv region and the city of Kharkiv were hit by enemy airstrikes; Sergiyivka, Raigorodka, Luhansk region; Serebryan forestry; Lyman, Yampil, New York, Zalizne, Toretsk, Vozdvizhenka, Myrolyubivka, Zhelanne, Ivanovka, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Burgunka, Kherson region; Tamarino, Mykolaiv region.



As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. High-rise and private buildings, as well as other infrastructure objects, were destroyed and damaged.



Last day, the total losses of the Russian invaders amounted to: 1,110 soldiers, 19 tanks, 26 armored combat vehicles, 66 artillery systems, one anti-aircraft missile system, an anti-aircraft vehicle, 36 anti-aircraft missile defense systems, two missiles and 70 vehicles.



In the past day, aviation and missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two control points, an ammunition depot, one air defense vehicle and 16 areas of concentration of enemy personnel.



In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy continued offensive (assault) actions, a total of 16 combat clashes took place. Fighting took place, in particular, in the areas of the settlements of Liptsi, Vovchansk, and Hlyboke.



In the Kupyansk direction, the number of attacks per day was 10. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Sinkivka and Pischane in the Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region.



In the Lyman direction, our troops repelled 16 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Nevske, Makiivka of the Luhansk region, and Torske of the Donetsk region.



In the Siverskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled eight assaults near Spirny, Verkhnyokamyanskyi, and Vyimka of the Donetsk region.



In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped 10 enemy attempts to break through the defenses in the Klishchiivka, Novy and Chasovoy Yar districts of the Donetsk region.



In the Toretsk direction, the enemy launched seven attacks near the settlements of Pivdenne, Severnye and Toretsk.



In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled 42 assaults in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvizhenka, Yevgenivka, Progress, Novoselivka Persha and Sokil settlements of the Donetsk region, where the invaders, with the support of aviation, tried to dislodge our units from the occupied lines.



In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Nevelske, Georgiivka, Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka and Kostyantynivka settlements, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops 17 times.



In the Vremivsk direction, the aggressor carried out 12 assaults on our positions near Vodyanyi, Kostyantynivka, and Makarivka, Donetsk region.



In the direction of Gulyaipil, the enemy tried to advance near Charivny, Zaporizhzhia region.



In the Orykhiv direction, three combat clashes took place in the districts of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. No signs of formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.



On the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducts sabotage and intelligence activities, attacks populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine.



At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle.

russia's losses in manpower - 1,110 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) July 1, 2024

Ukraine Front Lines

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: