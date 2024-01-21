Russia – Ukraine war updates as of January 21, 2024

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for January 21, 2024.

697 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,621 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past day, 80 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 3 missile and 4 air strikes, fired 58 salvo rockets at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. More than 40 residential buildings and other civil infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



The Russian occupiers carried out another airstrike during the last night, using 2 Shahed drones. The forces and means of air defense of Ukraine destroyed 1 enemy drone.



The settlements of Chernatske and Seredyna-Buda of Sumy Oblast were hit by the russian airstrikes.



More than 140 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv Oblasts came under artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft defense unit in the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled 21 enemy attacks near Synkivka, Petropavlivka of the Kharkiv Oblast, and Stelmakhivka of the Luhansk Oblast.



In the Lyman direction, our defenders repelled 6 attacks by the occupiers near Terni, Yampolivka, Donetsk Oblast and another 7 attacks in the areas of Serebryansk forestry, Belogorivka of the Luhansk region.



In the direction of Bakhmut, the Defense Forces repelled 8 enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka of the Donetsk region.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Tavriya" anti-tank missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. Thus, during the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces repelled 11 enemy attacks in the Avdiivka area and another 12 attacks south of Pivdenne, Vodyane, Pervomaisk, and Nevelske in the Donetsk Oblast.



In the Mariinka direction, Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold back the occupiers near Georgiyivka, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region, where 6 attacks were repelled.



The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Shakhtarsk direction.



In the Zaporizhia direction, our defenders repulsed an enemy attack west of Vervovoy of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" air defense system in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces will continue measures to expand the bridgehead. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock our units out of their positions. During the past day, the enemy carried out 6 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of our troops.



At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



During the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck 6 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, an anti-aircraft missile complex, an ammunition depot, and the enemy's communications hub.



Units of the missile forces struck 3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, a control post and an enemy radio-electronic warfare station.



Estimated losses of the enemy last day were: 760 occupiers, 10 tanks, 11 armored fighting vehicles, 7 artillery systems, 1 anti-aircraft missile system, 1 anti-aircraft vehicle, 2 UAVs of operational-tactical level, 14 vehicles and 3 units of special equipment.





