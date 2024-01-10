Russia – Ukraine war updates as of January 10, 2024

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for January 10, 2024.

686 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,610 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The adversary continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at numerous civilian objects of our state.



During the past 24 hours, 77 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy carried out 5 missile and 52 air strikes (using 3 Shahed drones, of which 1 was destroyed), fired 53 salvo rockets at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Residential private and apartment buildings, the territory and premises of the children's health center, as well as other civil infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



russian airstrikes took place in the following settlements: Vesele, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Tabaivka, Pischane, Berestovka of the Kharkiv region; Serebryan forestry, Luhansk region; Nove, New York, Oleksandropil, Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Pobyeda, Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region.



About 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft defense unit in the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 8 enemy attacks in the Sinkivka area of the Kharkiv region.



In the Lyman direction, our defenders repelled 5 attacks by the occupiers east of Terni and Vesely, Donetsk region.



In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled 3 enemy attacks near Klishchiivka and Andriivka, Donetsk region.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Tavria" anti-tank missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. Thus, during the past day, the Defense Forces repelled 11 enemy attacks near Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Severny and another 13 attacks near Pervomaiskyi and Nevelskyi in the Donetsk region.



In the Mariinkay direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the districts of Georgiyivka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region, where 15 attacks were repelled.

In the Shakhtarsky direction, our defenders repelled an enemy attack near Staromayorsky, Donetsk region.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 2 attacks by the occupiers to the west of Vervovoy Zaporizhzhia region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" air defense system in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces will continue measures to expand the bridgehead. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock our units out of their positions. During the past day, the enemy carried out 9 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of the Defense Forces.



At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 9 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.



Units of the missile forces hit the area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 2 artillery means of the enemy.

russia's losses in manpower - 800 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

